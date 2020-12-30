The Lagos State Government has warned that violators of the 12am to 4 am curfew imposed by the federal government, especially those who exceed the time limit for the crossover services, will be fined N500,000 when caught.

The curfew was imposed by the authorities as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The government emphasized that all churches in the state must respect the curfew in place and avoid physical crossover services and large gatherings on December 31, 2020.

Speaking with The Punch, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said, “If you disregard any of these rules, you can be fined. You will be taken to court and the magistrate will decide on the sanction. The fine can be between N20,000 and N500,000. It depends on the magistrate’s discretion.

“But it is not just about punishing people. People are being advised to take responsibility. The regulations were rolled out as an advisory and people have been obeying while people who have disobeyed have faced the consequences.”

While expressing optimism that religious leaders in the state would comply with the laid down rules on the crossover services, Omotoso said, “With what we have been seeing, I don’t think churches will flout the protocols. CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) agrees with the government. Covid cases are going up, and everybody is worried. Some of the big churches have also announced that they won’t be holding physical crossover services.”

In a similar development, the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, disclosed that the commission would be working with men of the Lagos State Police Command to enforce all restrictions announced by the government, especially during the New Year period.

Also speaking with The Punch, Mojola said the commission would not wait till the night of December 31, 2020, to swing to action.

“We are not waiting till tomorrow. There is an ‘Operation No Tolerance’ and we have had a meeting with the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force and Governor’s Monitoring Team. We will start patrolling tonight and the patrol will be two-ways – we will begin to warn people to observe the curfew and after the curfew, we will then start clampdown.

“For the churches, Mr Governor has made it very clear that there should be no crossover services. There is already an advisory from CAN that the churches should close very early by 11 pm and join virtually into the New Year.”

“Enforcement is going to be on another level this period. We are working very seriously with the police on this,” he added.

