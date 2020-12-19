Tasks him on signing Electoral Bill, halting electoral fraud

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, Concerned CSO hails President Buhari clocking 78 yearsNigeria, CN, yesterday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Deji Adeyanju, where Buhari was tasked on signing the Electoral Amendment Bill into law and halting all forms of electoral fraud.

The statement reads in part, “We wish to use this medium to congratulate President Buhari on his 78th birthday. We pray God keeps and gives him the ability to halt the insecurity and maladministration, presently ravaging the country.

“In a country where the average life expectancy is 53 years, God has been exceedingly merciful to President.



Nigerians have equally demonstrated their trust in him by voting him as an elected president, twice.

“President Buhari must repay this trust by putting the people first, going forward. Nigerians are suffering and many, who ordinarily would have celebrated their 78th birthday, someday, are lying dead under the ground. This is a time for sober reflection.

“More importantly, President Buhari must take urgent steps to sign the electoral bill into law, when same is transmitted to him by the National Assembly. The president must also take steps to halt rigging of elections by hos party, the APC.”

The statement added that the signing of the Electoral Bill into law will be giant footprint the President would leave behind in the anal of history, therefore urged him to see the bigger picture beyond sentiments that might negatively impact democracy in Nigeria.

“This is the only legacy Nigeria demands from him at this time. The president must shun political, tribal or religious sentiments, and bequeath to Nigerians, an electoral Act that will change the face of elections and governance in this country. This is all we ask from him”, it pointed.

