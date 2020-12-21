Citizens Action for Good Governance has urged government to ensure prompt psychological therapy for the schoolboys kidnapped and later released in Kankara, Katsina State.

The civil society organisation (CSO), which also expressed fear that the abductors might have indoctrinated the students, urged government to collaborate with religious institutions to disabuse their minds and have such doctrine(s) corrected.

In a statement at the weekend by its National Coordinator, Nazir Galadanchi, the group, however, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and security agencies for facilitating the release of the pupils.

Galandanchi said the safe return of the boys proved Buhari’s commitment to ensuring security for Nigerians despite the activities of bandits.

He said: “We were excited receiving the news on Thursday of their rescue following Buhari’s tenacity and resolve to rescue the boys and hand them over to their families.

“This is highly commendable, and we salute the President for his doggedness and mobilisation of the military to make the release happen.

“We call on the government and religious institutions in Katsina to check up with the boys and ensure that any negative doctrine passed to them within the period of their stay with their captors is corrected.”

