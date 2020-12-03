Demand sack of Service Chiefs, new security approach

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Borno State and Nigerians mourn slain 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday, Civil Society Orgsanisations, CSOs, Thursday, expressed sadness and demanded for sack of Service Chiefs and new security approach to protect lives and property across the country.

Speaking on the horror unleashed on innocent rice farmers on their field with Vanguard, the Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, said, “The violence against farmers and fishers is both shocking and reprehensible. This is a crime against humanity!

“The lives of Nigerians matter. The government has to wake up to its responsibility of ensuring that there is security of life in the country. How much do the security chiefs have to fail before they are replaced? Must the blood of Nigerians flow knee deep from Sokoto to Calabar and from Maiduguri to Lagos before government acts?

“I fully agree that our farmers may have to stay away from farms if that is the only way to protect their lives. No one can be forced to go to be slaughtered like rams. This is sickening. I agree with the farmers they there can be no food security without security of life.

“The first response I expect from President Buhari is to tell ease off the service chiefs. There must be officers with ideas other than the failed ones. There must be a sense that action is being taken. This, clearly, is no time for platitudes.

The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN Deji Adeyanju, said, “President Buhari has conceded most our territorial integrity to criminal gangs; Abuja-Kaduna Expressway to bandits; parts of Middle Belt; North East region to Boko Haram as they are largely in control.

“A situation the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, is saying farmers should go to the farms should take permission from the Military before going to their farms shows the body of the President.

“He has resigned that they have no clue, the Service Chiefs, all their mates have long retired and they have been Service Chiefs for five years and they have failed again and again, and the President obviously have no solution.

“The President like what Lai Mohammed just said that the Boko Hara is more powerful than the Nigeria military. They have given up and were not doing anything for the past five years.

“However, the President has resigned faith and given up. We have seen how bandits have abducted policemen in the country. If bandits can adopt policemen is it farmers bandits would not abduct?

“It is just unfortunate for what is going on in the country there is practically no sign that there is a government or President in the country.”

The Founder and President, Peoples Movement for a New Nigeria, PMNN, Yahaya Ndu, said: “Yes it is most unfortunate that the government of Nigeria has failed woefully as far as security of lives and properties of Nigerians is concerned..

“However what we at the Peoples Movement for a New Nigeria PMNN find more unfortunate is that the leaders of all the ethnic groups in Nigeria, including the religious leaders and the traditional rulers and institutions and not excluding the women, youth groups and professional groups, in Nigeria have also failed in living up to their Civic responsibilities as citizens and as human beings

“Though it is true that the government has the responsibility for security of lives and properties but citizens also share in this responsibility. Where Government fails to provide power all who can afford it is providing power for themselves.

Over 95 per cent of Nigerians provide their own water, and others. What stops Nigerian citizens from at least trying to provide their own security. Does it mean that if Government refuses or fails to provide security for lives and properties the citizens should fold their hands and be slaughtered like chickens? No!

“We at the Peoples Movement for a New Nigeria, PMNN, is calling on Nigerians to put on their thinking caps and strive to come up with initiatives for the protection of their lives and properties.”

