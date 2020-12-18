Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday said he was ready to talk with US President-elect Joe Biden “on any subject” but vowed to protect his country’s sovereignty and socialist ideals.

Cuba’s relations with President Donald Trump were badly strained, and on the campaign trail Biden vowed to change US policy towards the Communist island.

“We are willing to discuss any issue, what we are not willing to negotiate and what we will not give in on is the revolution, socialism and our sovereignty,” Diaz-Canel said in a speech at the close of the annual session of parliament.

“Those principles will never be on the table,” he added, speaking exactly six years after presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro announced moves to normalize diplomatic and economic ties.

ALSO READ: California judge allows San Diego strip clubs to stay open

Soon after Biden’s November 3 election victory, Diaz-Canel said he saw a new chance of building a constructive relationship.

Biden has said he would eliminate Trump’s restrictions on remittances and travel to Cuba, which he said harmed Cubans and separated families, but warned he would demand the release of all political prisoners and equal human rights.

In 2018, Diaz-Canel succeeded Raul Castro, 89, who served as president after his brother Fidel Castro.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria