A youth leader and promoter of Culturati event, Idris Aregbe, has said culture is a vital tool to unleash Nigeria’s latent economic potentials to propel more development for Africa.

Speaking on the 13th edition of the annual cultural fiesta, Culturati scheduled to hold December 18, Aregbe said culture is a force capable of unleashing the latent economic potentials in Africa, knowing that the various unique underpinnings thereon, readily form a veritable source of creative expressions, value creation and youth empowerment, all of which resonate with global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aregbe in a statement said that the 2020 edition themed ‘Unleashing African Potentials’ to be held at Amore Gardens in Lekki, would provide a platform to synergize African culture to foster strong collaborations and explore the rich diversities of different cultures, giving Africa especially Nigeria the edge to become a destination for tourists.

The Culture aficionado further disclosed that this year event, as against previous editions, has been designed to take the promotion of African culture, growth of local businesses and human development thus restoring Africa’s eroding cultural pride, while arresting the cycle of poverty and unemployment.

Since inception in 2008, Culturati has been fostering proper understanding of African culture through art exhibitions, fashion shows, dance, poetry, music, cuisine, crafts and others, rewarding the invaluable contributions of cultural icons, while motivating young and upcoming creatives in turning their passion into profit.

Aside from the annual event, the convener launched Culturati Academy, to empower and provide opportunities for the people especially the youths to learn a trade or craft, in a bid to provide economic relief, more so in the face of the negative effects of COVID-19 which have brought economic hardship to many families.

The prime goal of the initiative was to make graduates of the Academy manufacturers and self-sustained economic agents who will add value to the economy.

According to him, the event was expected to kick off with a red carpet and promises to be an exciting, educative and inspiring event with a number of features including, Arts & Cultural Fair, Symposium, Fashion show and Runway, Music & Dance, Drama, Cocktail, Special Recognition and Awards.

Aregbe explained that the cocktail event, a special edition, would also serve as an avenue to introduce the movie ‘This is Lagos,’ designed to showcase tourism and investment opportunities in Lagos, essentially to bring to visitors’ notice developments, capture important landmarks in the state, while also presenting an exciting adventure for attendees, as the state gradually navigates into a post-pandemic economy.

According to him, Culturati reflect the cultural diversity of African societies and is a vehicle to establish a revival of Africa’s fading culture, while also promoting cultural tourism.

To ensure sustenance, he pointed out Culturati would continuously make greater use of Africa’s creative talents, its drama, films and music as effective tools for raising awareness among the people, and the need for a change in negative attitudes and values, in the drive to boost economic development.

