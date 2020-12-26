Agency Reporter

The long awaited cure cancer could be around the corner, according to blind Balkan mystic Baba Vanga who ‘predicted 9/11’.

The acclaimed clairvoyant said the cancer cure will be found in the New Year.

Baba Vanga died in 1996 aged 85 but left behind predictions that run until 5079 of what will happen each year .

She predicted that President Donald Trump, who caught coronavirus in October, would suffer deafness and ‘mortal illness’ in 2021 while Russia’s Vladimir Putin will have to fend off an assassination attempt.

Besides, she said the world will suffer ‘cataclysms and disasters’ and a ‘strong dragon’ will seize humanity.

“Difficult times will come,” the mystic is said to have predicted before her own death in 1996, adding that “people will be divided by their faith.”

She added: “We are witnessing devastating events that will change the fate and destiny of humanity.”

Some people say the ‘dragon’ refers to China’s increasing dominance in the world.

Of the cancer cure, she said: “The day will come when cancer will get tied with iron chains.”

While Baba Vanga has become a cult figure among conspiracy theorists after some of her pronouncements proved eerily true, some other people doubt the legitimacy of her apparent prophecies which were not written down.

Her predictions run until the year 5079 when she believes the world will come to an end.

According to the London Mail, Baba mysteriously lost her eyesight at the age of 12 during a massive storm.

Her family allegedly found her several days later on death’s door – with her eyes sealed shut and covered with dirt.

She later claimed to have experienced her first vision when she was missing and believed she had been given the power to predict the future and heal others.

Believers claim that Baba even foretold the 9/11 attacks in 2001, saying “two steel birds” would attack ‘American brethren’.

She said: “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.”

Four hijacked planes brought horror to America on September 11, 2001, which could be taken as proof that the ‘steel birds’ prediction was correct.

The claim is vague enough that any number of disasters could be seen to fulfill the prophecy, but the ‘accuracy’ of her prediction has helped to give her a cult status.

There is no authoritative source on her predictions and experts say many of them are passed on through social media in Russia.

Among the less successful predictions attributed to her was that Barack Obama would be the ‘last American president’. Donald Trump proved her wrong on January 20, 2017.