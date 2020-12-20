…Man who impregnated her shows up

By Dare Fasube, Apomu

Osun State First Lady, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, has brought back Labake Najeem, the rehabilitated mentally ill and pregnant teenager, with her baby to the palace of Alapomu of Apomu.

Labake was taken from the palace in October, heavily pregnant.

Amidst pomp, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu, welcomed the First Lady on Monday as she walked into the palace hall carrying Labake’s baby.

Alapomu was full of joy as he thanked the First Lady: “I am amazed by what you have done for us. May God continue to bless you. We are grateful for this wonderful opportunity”.

In her response, Mrs. Oyetola equally thanked Alapomu for granting her request to take Labake for medical attention.

“I thank God that l took only Labake for medical care but now l am returning her with her baby”, she said.

“The medical personnel at State Hospital Asubiaro, Oshogbo assured me that they will treat her and that l did not need to take her to Yaba Psychiatric Hospital in Lagos.

“They carried out series of tests until she was delivered of her baby. Now, Labake is a different person”.

The baby was officially handed over to Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomu Kingdom, in the presence of Alapomu.

Speaking, Olori Janet said, “I am very happy to receive this baby. She is a gift presented to me 48 hours to my birthday.

“Besides, Labake met the First Lady on October 2 when l launched interest free loan for Apomu market women, their meeting was divine.

“A security agent pushed Labake out of the hall when she was begging for money.

“The action caught the attention of the First Lady who instructed that the same man who pushed her out should bring her back to the hall.

“Disturbed by Labake’s condition, the First Lady announced that with the permission of Alapomu, she will take Labake for medical care under her close watch till she delivers.

“The First Lady who has passion for mentally challenged women attributed mental challenges suffered by most women to marital issues.

“Labake is, therefore, not the first she has taken care of. The first one was 16 years ago”.

Mrs. Oyetola urged the people of Apomu to support Labake and not discriminate against her so that she can fulfill her destiny.

Labake’s baby was scheduled to be christened at the palace last Thursday.

She is 19 years old with a grandmother who has been taking care of her as her mother has died.

She has been mentally ill for long and has little education, according to local sources.

Olori Janet Afolabi will be supervising her from the palace.

The father of the baby lives few houses away from Labake’s house and he has accepted that he is the one that impregnated her. There will be scholarship for her child through the Alapomu palace.

Oba Afolabi plans to take care of the mother and child and also wants to empower her to start a trade of her choice.

Vanguard News Nigeria