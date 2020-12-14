The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has intercepted 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges at Yauri, Zamare waterside in Kebbi.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Attah explained that officers of the NCS, Federal Operation Unit (FOU) zone B, who were on patrol along the waterside, had seized a truck loaded with locally produced rice.

According to him, some sacks were concealed under the bags of rice.