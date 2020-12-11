Rising star, Cza Boi, is set to delight Nigeria music fans with the release of his debut extended play (EP) titled, Colourful Riddim.

Born as Prosper Mabiri Williams, he is best known by his stage name, ‘Cza Boi’. He believes he can take Nigeria music export to the next level, an expectation he has earned through social media in anticipation of his five-track album.

For the 26 year-old Edo born singer, entertainment is only a bit part of what his music will give listeners, he believes the songs will serve as therapy to cheer up listeners during these rough times.

“The songs are personal stories of life realities I experienced emotionally. Colorful Riddim is a very chill, calm and emotionally composed body of work to give you comfort and hope when you feel broken,” Cza Boi said.

With huge expectations building around him and his eyes set on being the best, he remains modest, saying, “right now, I just want to work hard, let my fans hear me and let God determine what the future would be. I want to become the biggest artist in the world. I have been writing songs since I was a young boy but I officially started my career this year and so far, it’s been a very beautiful journey and I look forward to meeting all my set goals in this game.”

On his genre of music, Czar Boi said his music is a mix of Hip-hop, Afrobeat, reggae with Drake and Wizkid being his inspirations.

“I have been writing songs since secondary school. I can’t help song writing, even when I’m alone, it comes to me. I hear voices in my head; I put them into words and turn them into beautiful songs. Nigerian music industry is growing and evolving; the world knows we created a sound and they dance to it. The best part is that this generation of singers and musical artistes are blending afrobeat with different genres to showcase our creativity and experiences to the world and the world is taking note.”

Songs on the Colorful Riddim include Fake face on me, Country boy ft Leo charvin, Fill me up, Sex friend and Temptin. Cza Boi said this is just the beginning and urges his fans to expect even greater things from him in the coming year.

