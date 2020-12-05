



The Dalacreamz foundation a non-profit organization, launched recently, has announced at its inaugural public lecture in Akure, its 2021 first Quater project for children in the 3 senatorial district of Ondo State.

The public lecture and inaugural anniversary had the presence of notable personalities among which include the member of House of Representatives for idanre/ifedore federal constituency Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye, represented by Mr Rasaq Adefisoye, members of Dalacreamz Foundation, Member Ondo State house of assembly Ilaje constituency 1 represented by Mr Ayoola Oluwafemi, Rev. and Pastor Mrs Fasipe, Guest Speaker of the occasion Mr Abayomi Odunayo Seriki among others

Speaking at the event, the foundation’s founder and President, Mr Oluyemi Fasipe noted that, “ Without a doubt, there are palpable gaps within the human society that could only be filled by public-spirited individuals. In a society like ours, where grinding poverty, lack, and wants are stark realities; therefore, tears, hunger, and anguish can only get reduced through the activities of non-profit making foundations like ours. This organization is genuinely committed to reducing the depressing effects of poverty targeted at Children in Ondo State and Nigerian society at large.”

Yemi Fasipe stated that “The reality of lack and want in our immediate environment has necessitated the birth of this foundation.”

According to Yemi Fasipe, “Dalacreamz Foundation was borne out of the passion for children and to positively impact Nigerian society. The critical economic situation of our country has made it imperative for some committed public-spirited individuals to come together under the banner of Dalacreamz Foundation for the primary purpose of giving support to the economically disadvantaged children in our society.”

The founder of Dalacreamz foundation Yemi Asipe during the first inaugural and public Lecturer says the foundation will provide 60,000 exercise book and 6,000 chairs for children in Ondo State.

As part of its plans for 2021, Yemi Fasipe says that “Dalacreamz foundation primary interest is to continually give support to vulnerable persons especially children in the society”

The occasion which also featured the inauguration ceremony of the foundation new patron Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye and members of the foundation executives was witnessed by a number of dignitaries with pomp and pageantry.

The role of the non-governmental organization during covid 19 pandemics cannot be overemphasized as they provide basic amenities for the less privileged. One of those NGOs is Delacreamz.

The guest speaker, Mr Abayomi Seriki, while delivering the public lecture, emphasized on the importance of Non-Governmental Organization in assisting the government to provide for the well being of its citizens.

Guest at the occasion appreciated the foundation for its humanitarian efforts in providing for the needy in Ondo State.

