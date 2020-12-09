Our Reporter

The 29th edition of Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) is scheduled to hold Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Lagos.

This year’s event will particularly honour founder and president of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Also, 13 media organisations will share honours this year at the award presentation.

Momoh, according to a statement by the organisers of the award, is being honoured for his prodigious contributions to the development of Broadcast Journalism in Nigeria.

The statement noted that Momoh is a consummate professional who has devoted over four decades of service to advancing the frontiers of knowledge and strengthening the media as a market place for ideas to thrive.

Educated at the University of Lagos, Momoh’s broadcasting career kick-started with a two-year stint at the Ogun State Radio, Abeokuta. He later joined the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, before moving on to television at the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, where he variously worked as News Anchor, Senior Reporter and Producer.

In 1995, Momoh founded the Channels TV, an all-round news channel, noted for its impactful programming and refreshing panache to what was hitherto a staid presentation style on public television.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Momoh was elected Chairman of Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria in 2016 – the first private broadcaster to be so elected, among many other leadership roles in the industry. He was honoured with the Nigerian merit award as Officer of the Order of the Niger in December, 2005.

The lifetime award is DAME’s highest honour for communication professionals who have distinguished themselves and brought uncommon honour to journalism practice in the belief that such honourees can continue as positive role models.

With this recognition, Momoh will join 25 previous inductees into DAME’s Hall of FAME of Lifetime Achievers who have brought honour and meaning to media practice and scholarship.