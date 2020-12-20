By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air Sunday said it will offer passengers who were to board two of their aircraft that had snags weekend in Lagos and Abuja free tickets after rescheduling their flights.

The airline however said those who don’t want their flights rescheduled will be given full refund.

The airline Spokesman, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa confirmed this development.

Ezenwa said ” Friday 18, and Saturday 19, December 2020, 2 of our aircraft became unserviceable in Lagos and Abuja respectively, compelling us to ground both aircraft in line with our strict safety standards and Global Best Practices

“While our maintenance team have however been deployed to conduct proper checks on both aircraft, we wish to reassure our guests and crew that their safety will continue to be our priority in all circumstances and we would stop at nothing to guarantee this.

“We understand that the travel plans, commitments, meetings and engagements of our guests have all been disorganised by this unanticipated development and we are deeply and sincerely sorry.

“This is really not a good time for disruptions having increased our flights recently to meet the expectations of our guests and ensure no one is left stranded without a flight this yuletide, but we had no option than to ground both aircraft in the interest of the safety of our crew and guests while our other serviceable aircraft continue to operate as scheduled

“To compensate for this regrettable service failure, we are offering free tickets to all our guests on the affected flights, while full refunds will be made available to guests who do not prefer to be rescheduled.

“We advise all our guests to contact us on all our available platforms to confirm the status of their flights before coming to the airport. We will be available on ,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria