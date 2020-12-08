Dele Adeoluwa

THE security maelstrom plaguing the nation is becoming more precarious than thought. We are obviously back in the scary days of the Goodluck Jonathan administration when insurgents became so audacious that they were taking territories and hoisting their flag on the nation’s soil.

In fact, before the Buhari government came in, rallied a formidable allied army that dealt a great blow on them and beat them back, they were said to be controlling almost two-thirds of Borno’s councils pre-2015.

The former senate leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, revealed last week that the insurgents are now collecting dues from Borno farmers before they are allowed to access their farms and move around in their villages. The senator said some of the hapless farmers actually approached him for money to pay their dues to the fighters before they could be allowed to harvest their crops!

There had also been reports that the malevolent elements may have equally resorted to mounting roadblocks on the major Borno highways to openly extort travellers. In essence, a swath of the state’s territory is again under the control of the implacable gunmen who are brimful of a high capacity to despoil.

The security challenge has become a desperate malaise that requires desperate solutions if the country is not to be overrun by these rapacious ‘goons’. The Borno State governor, lion-hearted Babagana Zulum, surely knew what he was saying when he suggested, among four drastic prescriptions, that we hire mercenaries to fight the insurgents.

The professor of agriculture, who was hosting a federal government delegation, led by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who visited him following the massacre of 43 Borno rice farmers, recalled that the Jonathan administration once contracted a private army in South Africa, which helped to recover some Nigeria’s territories taken over by Boko Haram in Borno, to justify his call for the engagement of mercenaries.

If engaging mercenaries will make the big difference we are seeking and change the current narration for the better, why not? And if it is true, like Senator Ndume said, that America, as sophisticated as that nation is, also engages mercenaries when necessary, what stops us from going the same way, if they will be able to decimate those fiends, whose vile activities have despatched thousands to the world beyond and displaced millions.

The Kayode Fayemi-led Nigeria Governors Forum said at the weekend, when they paid a condolence/solidarity visit to Zulum over the killing of the rice farmers, that the military had become glaringly overwhelmed by the hydra-headed security challenges confronting the nation. True talk. Today, the vast, sprawling landscape called Nigeria has become a quaint picture of killing field. And the military, fighting from all fronts, have actually become over-stretched.

However, that is just a side of the coin. The other side of it has to do with some internal paradoxical undercurrents within the security forces that tend to obfuscate the anti-terror war, making it more and more convoluted.

First is the alleged dearth of modern and effective weapons for our troops battling an enemy fighting with highly sophisticated weapons and whose supply chain is obviously well-oiled from well-heeled sources.

Ndume hinted at this last week. “I can tell you that people fighting the war are sharing ammunition,” the senator said, “they have no arms or proper kits. I have gone round. I have not seen a Nigerian soldier holding a new AK-47.”

Some months back, a Lance Corporal, Martins Idakpini, of 8 Sokoto Division of the Nigerian Army, was arrested along with his wife (who was later released after Idakpini’s lawyer took the army to court) over a viral video. In the 12-minute video, the soldier lampooned the army authorities for allegedly failing to adequately kit the troops fighting Boko Haram with modern tools.

The quite dauntless Idakpini poured vitriol on his bosses in the video that has since stirred public obloquy, describing them in unflattering epithets. “I’m a concerned Nigerian,” he said, among other things, “we cannot continue to keep quiet when people are dying…many of our colleagues are dying”.

He alleged that “innocent soldiers” were being locked up indefinitely for complaining about lack of adequate weapons to fight insurgents. These allegations are coming in the face of the humongous resources being channelled into prosecuting the anti-terror war.

There is also the strong suspicion of the presence of moles within the security forces who appear to be sabotaging the anti-terror campaign by leaking sensitive information about troops’ movements and strategies. These dangerous leaks may have accounted for cases of ambush of our troops by the enemy, many times resulting in fatal consequences.

If higher authorities consider these allegations weighty enough, there is no overt sign that they are actually addressing them, to establish their veracity or otherwise. It is these underpinnings that make the Zulum unusual prescriptions, especially the need to engage mercenaries, more compelling.

However, it is not only Boko Haram we need mercenaries to dislodge. We also need the foreign fighters to confront bandits and killer-herdsmen who have been holding most communities, from the north to the south, by the balls.

Other states in the northeast, northwest and north-central, such as Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Taraba and Kogi are being seriously despoiled by bandits and blood-thirsty herders. In most of these states, farmers are abandoning their farmlands as these malefactors incessantly attack the farming communities and abduct people at will for ransom.

Again, most of the thick forests of southwest zone are now bristling with heavily armed killer-herdsmen and vicious bandits, who intermittently waylay travellers on major highways, kidnapping and sometimes killing at their whim. They operate most especially at dawn and evenings and are more visible on weekends.

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, was quite forthright last week when he lamented the worsening insecurity in the North. He made a poignant revelation that bandits are fast overrunning the region, as they operate largely unchecked.

The revered monarch, who spoke in Abuja at the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigerian Inter- Religious Council (NIREC), was quoted as saying: “People think the North is safe, but that assumption is not true. In fact, it is the worst place to be in this country, because bandits go around in the villages and markets with their AK-47 and nobody is checking them. They stop at the market, buy things, pay and collect change, with their weapons openly displayed. These are facts I know because I’m at the centre of it all.”

The situation is quite grim and gristly. So, the immediate task that must be done now is to defeat Boko Haram by all means and flush out those rapacious bandits as well as the killer-herdsmen bent on bringing the nation to its knees. The method adopted to achieve this is immaterial as long as there is result. It is ‘Machiavellian’ style; the end must justify the means.

Hence, in the face of the contradictions bedevilling the prosecution of the anti-terror war; and if Mr President will not rejig his administration’s security architecture to make it more representative and he is not disposed to replacing the service chiefs, as has been widely and consistently canvassed (after all, as a war hero, a General of no mean repute and of course, as the commander-in-chief who is availed security/intelligence reports daily, Mr President knows what the rest of us do not know), let us try Zulum’s unusual pill for a change and bring in mercenaries. Why not?