Dangote Industries Limited shone as its subsidiaries clinched several awards at the just-concluded 14th edition of the Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Responsibility Awards (SERAs).

Dangote Cement Plc won four major awards, including: ‘Best Company in Sustainability Reporting’, ‘Best Company in Stakeholder Engagement’ and ‘Overall Winner – Africa’ (First Runner Up).

Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), which was participating in the SERAS for the first time, won ‘Best Company in Poverty Eradication’ while Dangote’s Head of Sustainability, Eunice Sampson, emerged the ‘CSR/Sustainability Professional of the Year’.

The SERAs is Africa’s leading Sustainability and CSR Award. Since inception in 2007, and up till 2019, the award has attracted over 1,242 participants from over 300 organisations. In the 2020 edition, 98 institutions participated from seven African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

This year’s award ceremony, held in Lagos, was themed ‘Decade of Action: Accelerating Sustainable Development in Africa through Collaborations’. It focused on identifying and recognizing organisations that are taking major strides in sustainability implementation and reporting as well as the actualization of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals across Africa.

The event brought together sustainability experts, public relations practitioners, brand owners and public officials. The participants included the Ekiti State Governor, Dr.John Kayode Fayemi, who won the Sustainability Champion/Governor of the Year, for creating the Sustainable Development Goals Office to oversee and coordinate the implementation of various SDG projects in the state.

Group Chief, Corporate Communications of Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, said: “The company’s approach is focused on mainstreaming sustainable practices and building it into the fabric of the organisation. ‘The Dangote Way’ underlines the importance we attach to our people, communities and other key stakeholders.”