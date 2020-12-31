Sanni Onogu, Abuja and David Adenuga, Bauchi

BAUCHI State Governor Bala Mohammed has described former Senate President, David Mark as a nationalist of proven record and meritorious services to man and country.

Mohammed said Mark’s unblemished record of public service, especially as the President of the Senate of uninterrupted eight years (between 2007 and 2015), is a manifestation of his patriotism and sterling leadership credentials.

The governor spoke when Senator Mark performed the ground-breaking ceremonies of Warji- Gwaram, Bogoro-Lusa and Boi-Tapshin road projects in Bauchi State.

Mohammed recalled how Mark’s invocation of the Doctrine of Necessity saved the nation from political logjam in 2010 and stabilised the polity besides other progressive bills such as the amended 2010 Electoral Act to guarantee credible polls.

He noted that Mark was a man of good character and credibility.

“In 2015, when the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost the presidential election and scores of members defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) for want of patronage but he (Mark) remained steadfast in his commitment to the PDP.

“Mark had told the nation then that he remained the last man standing for the PDP and would stay back to rebuild the party. Events afterwards vindicated him as the man who saw tomorrow.”

Mohammed expressed gratitude to the former President of the Senate for the huge role he played in his emergence as Federal Capital Territory, FCT (Abuja) Minister.

He said the mentoring and guidance he received from Mark played a significant part in his rise politically.

“I did not emerge from my state, that was the work of God, but he was instrumental to my becoming a Minster.

“And when I was coming back, it was same David Mark who stood his ground and stood behind my back and said Bala Mohammed must come back as FCT Minister. I have never told anybody this; I have a deep sense of gratitude to him and gratitude to God.”