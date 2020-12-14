Blessing Onu Mark, the daughter of former Senate President David Mark, at the weekend led hundreds of other All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

Blessing, a lawmaker, represents Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State.

Members of other political parties also defected with her to the APC.

She won the election to represent Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency on the platform of APGA, defeating the PDP and APC candidates in 2019.

On Saturday, she joined the APC alongside her supporters in Benue South Senatorial Districts with nine local governments.

Speaking at her defection rally in Otukpo, the headquarters of Benue South Senatorial District, Blessing declared PDP dead and buried in Zone C and urged remnants of PDP to join the APC.

She said the APC would take over power in Benue State, “as it is the party to beat.”

Over hundreds of defectors from other parties also joined the APC and were given membership cards.

Blessing who initially tried to contest for the seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defected after loosing the seat to her uncle, Johnson Egli Ahubi, who was at that time, current Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Blessing, who is married to the former Local Government chairman of Otukpo, Innocent Onuh, was advised to step aside for her uncle, Ahubi and wait till 2023, but she refused. She dumped he party despite pleas.

A chieftain of the party of PDP then had described her exit as ‘immaterial’

Onuh then picked the SDP ticket to slug it out in the 2019 general elections with her uncle, Ahubi, and other contenders. She eventually won the seat on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

