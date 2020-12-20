The singer took to his social media pages on Sunday to share beautiful photos of himself and other guests at the wedding of his driver.

In one of the photos, Davido dazzled in an orange and brown agbada while the 28 year old driver wore a blue agbada, as they both posed for the camera with smiles etched on their faces.

The best man had also accompanied the photo with a terse post wherein he wished the newly-married couple a happy home.

“E choke !!! Love you Tunde. Happy married life!!!,” he wrote.

The crooner also shared several clips from the wedding on his Instagram story where he could be seen performing ‘FEM‘, a track off his latest album, ‘A Better Time’, with the crowd vibing to the song.

One of Davido’s most prominent act of kindness happened three years ago when he embarked on building project for the mother of a young boy named Utibe, in far away Cross River State.

The young boy caught Davido’s attention when he was seen in a viral video recorded by a concerned neighbour, singing the musician’s hit song, ‘If.’ Utibe had been out of school and only passed the time miming songs.

Davido became interested, and upon learning that the young boy was unable to enrol in school for lack of money, offered to sponsor him to the highest level of education the boy might wish to attain.

The news of Utibe’s video performance also came with the revelation that the boy’s mother, a single mom of four, is physically challenged and lived in a make-shift ‘house’ with her children.

The house eventually got completed and Utibe got enrolled in a school.