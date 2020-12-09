Davido and his late bodyguard Tijani

Popular musician, Davido is mourning his bodyguard, Tijani who has been working with him for 11 years.

The Fem crooner made the announcement of his bodyguard’s death on his Instagram handle.

He said, “please tell me I am dreaming … my Tj gone? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn … 11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times.

“All the times I wouldn’t wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car … no matter what I did right or wrong you were there for me … to allow me to spend money sometimes nah problem.

“Every time ‘David don’t worry I’ll use my card ‘ .. you were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you .. I wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI … tired of being “STRONG!”