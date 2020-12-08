Davido is currently mourning the death of his personal body guard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan, more popularly known as TJ, who passed on today at the age of 36.

Tijani was said to have been very ill from an undisclosed illness for sometime but finally gave up the ghost in the early hours of today.

Tijani was survived by a wife and children.

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Tijani.

In 2013, Tijani was involved in a club fight and was stabbed while carrying carrying out his job of restricting access to Davido from inebriated and violent individuals.

This isn’t the first time Davido would be loosing someone close to him. In 2017, he lost his friend, Tagbo Umeike who was a lover to socialite, actress and business woman, Caroline Danjuma.

Caroline had alleged that Davido had a hand in Umeike’s death. And it wasn’t until she raised the alarm about Umeike’s death and revealing that the singer knew about the death but chose to keep mum about it, did Davido acknowledge his death.

Tagbo had gone out for drinks with Davido and members of his crew but ended up dead when he took too many shots of Tequila. He was eventually taken to a general hospital where his body was abandoned.

This and many more made Caroline to allege that Davido was responsible for his death. The fall out of this accusation was a song by Davido where he dissed her in it.

In 2018, Davido lost another one of his friends and personal DJ, Gbemiga Abiodun, more popularly known as DJ Olu in very mysterious circumstances. DJ Olu was reportedly found dead in his car alongside a friend, Chime in his father’s garage in Banana Island, Ikoyi. His father is Dapo Abiodun, the current governor of Ogun State,

