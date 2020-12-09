Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan aka TeeJay and Davido

On Tuesday, the news of the death of Davido’s personal bodyguard Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan also known as TeeJay hit the internet.

News Naija reported that Teejay who had been ill for a while died in the early hours of Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Davido confirmed Teejay’s death on Wednesday, on his social media pages and he expressed his sadness over the death. He further wrote that he is “tired of being strong”:

“please tell me I am dreaming … my Tj gone ? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn … 11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times ..”

Davido shared how Teejay motivated him and was always there for him, even during times when he was reluctant to perform or head out.

He continued: “You were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you .. i wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI”