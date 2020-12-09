It has also been revealed that Tijani more popularly known as TJ, who passed on at the age of 36, battled diabetes till he breathed his last.

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Tijani who was survived by a wife and children.

But Davido’s tribute to his late body guard is what has left everyone teary. In the moving tribute, Davido said, “Please tell me I am dreaming … my Tj gone? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn …”

“11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times .. all the times I wouldn’t wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car … no matter what I did right or wrong you were there for me … to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem ..

“Every time ‘david don’t worry I’ll use my card ‘ .. you were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you .. i wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI … tired of being “STRONG”

In 2013, Tijani was involved in a club fight and was stabbed while carrying carrying out his job of restricting access to Davido from inebriated and violent individuals.

This isn’t the first time Davido will be loosing someone as close to him as Tijani. In 2017, he lost his friend, Tagbo Umeike who was a lover to socialite, actress and business woman, Caroline Danjuma.

In 2018, Davido lost another one of his friends and personal DJ, Gbemiga Abiodun, more popularly known as DJ Olu in very mysterious circumstances. DJ Olu was reportedly found dead in his car alongside a friend, Chime in his father’s garage in Banana Island, Ikoyi. His father is Dapo Abiodun, the current governor of Ogun State,