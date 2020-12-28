Davido

Nigerian Pop Singer, David Adeleke popularly called Davido has sparked a train of reactions on Twitter after talking about quitting music.

“I go leave this music for una,” Davido tweeted on Monday.

Although, the FEM crooner has yet to reveal why he is considering leaving music, his tweet has caused a Twitter storm with his name dominating trends.

Many of his fans in reaction pleaded with him not to consider quitting his music career as he has many hits to his name. Some others were indifferent as they compared his music with Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Davido’s tweet might not be unconnected with unconfirmed reports that he got into an altercation with Burna Boy at a nightclub in Ghana.

A video shared by a Twitter user shows the moment a furious Davido attacked another man reported to be Burna Boy at the nightclub, over the weekend.