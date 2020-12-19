Gbenga Bada

OLADAPO ‘D’Banj’ Oyebanjo’s recent partnership with Heritage Bank has kicked off with a sum of N1 million campaign.

The partnership, YNSPYRE, is created to enable stress-free funds for the Nigerian Creative Industry through an account initiative and CREAM platform, a brainchild of D’banj.

The YNSPYRE Account, solely recommended for the creative industry with a starting fund of up to N5 billion is accessible through the CREAM platform with intellectual property as the collateral, little or no interest, and 3-6 months moratorium.

To kickstart the initiative, D’Banj took time out to fulfill his promise of N1m to Damilola Adeyemi, who won the sum during a live session at his 40th birthday in June 2020.

Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony which was held at the Heritage Bank Plc Headquarters, D’banj said, “Delay is not denial. Today, we officially kicked off the YNSPYRE Account Initiative and Damilola Adeyemi got his reward of N1m won on my birthday last June. I stand for visible hope and having been in this industry for some decades, knowing the challenges, the YNSPYRE Account Initiative could not have come at a better time for the creative industry and I am so proud to be a part of it.”

Also sharing his excitement at being the recipient of the prize money, Adeyemi said, “I believe in patience and I can say that this is perfect timing. This is real! Thanks to Heritage Bank Plc, D’banj, and Don Messi for this great YNSPYRE gift.”

Present at the ceremony was D’Banj; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo; Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo; CEO of CREAM Platform, and Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor.

Speaking on the partnership, Dimiri of Heritage Bank explained, “The YNSPYRE Account Initiative with CREAM Platform is Heritage Bank Plc’s way of creating adequate support for the creative industry and the choice of D’Banj is a perfect one considering his massive footprint in both the music and business side of modern-day Nigeria.”

D’banj while congratulating the winner, urged the creative industry to hop on the YNSPYRE rave and get moving as Heritage Bank Plc and CREAM Platform have started something that has never been done in the history of Nigeria’s creative industry.