The mouthpiece of Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has raised the alarm that camels are now being allegedly used to bring in “Rocket Propelled Grenades – RPGs” and “anti-aircraft guns” into the country through northern borders.

It however expressed fear that a time is close when the criminals terrorising Nigeria will become better armed than the nation’s accredited security agencies.

ACF in a statement signed by its National Executive Committee Chairman and the immediate past Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe said, kidnappers, are building their armoury with ransom collected from kidnapped Nigerians.

“At the last meeting of our National Executive Council, NEC, in October 2020, our members particularly from Sokoto and Zamfara reported that large consignments of Camels were crossing our borders into Nigeria with a lot of baggage on their backs on a daily basis. And they observed that nobody checks their baggage and nobody knows what is being brought into Nigeria.

“The question Arewa Consultative Forum would like to ask the security agencies is what are the Camels carrying and where they are heading?

“The ACF is alarmed that this kind of situation should persist at a time when weapons of all kinds are coming into our country and worsening the climate of terror and national uncertainty.

“It is clear now from what we know that, as victims pay ransoms to the kidnappers the money is instantly converted to more sophisticated weapons and instruments of death by the kidnappers.

“The capacity of these terrorists is rising by the day and we are not far from the moment when the terrorist will become better armed than our accredited security agencies.

“The ACF wants to alert the government about this situation, if they are not aware of it and if they are aware of it, to ask what they are doing about it. Already, it is speculated that weapons as dangerous as Rocket Propelled Grenades RPGs, and anti-aircraft guns are part of the cargo ferried by Camels freely into our country from neighboring countries.

“It will do the nation a great deal of good to deal with this situation immediately. The ACF is deeply worried,” Ogbe said.