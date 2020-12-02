Dying will be optional within 25 years and the ageing process will be reversible according to two genetic engineers during the presentation of their book in Barcelona, Think Spain reports.

José Luis Cordeiro, born in Venezuela to Spanish parents and Cambridge mathematician David Wood, are founders of the operating system ‘Symbian’. They published a book titled ‘The death of death‘ and say immortality is a real and scientific possibility that could come much earlier than originally thought.

Humans will only die in accidents never of natural causes or illness by the year 2045, say Cordeiro and Wood, who say it is crucial that old age starts to be classified as an illness so that publicly-funded research into its cure can extend.

Nanotechnology is key among other new genetic manipulation techniques, the engineers said during the presentation at Barcelona’s Equestrian Circle. The process will involve turning bad genes into healthy ones, eliminating dead cells from the body, repairing damaged cells, treatments with stem cells and printing vital organs in 3D.

Cordeiro, who is based at the Massachusetts institute of technology (MIT) in the USA, says he has chosen not to die and that in 30 years time, he will be younger than he is today.

Ageing is the result of DNA tails known as telomeres, in chromosomes of which every cell except red blood and sex cells has 23 pairs becoming shorter and reversing ageing involves lengthening the telomeres.

Telomeres become damaged and shortened with the passage of time, a process that speeds up in the event of toxins entering the body. Smoking, alcohol and air pollution are among elements that reduce the length of telomeres, thus accelerating ageing.

Cordeiro and Wood believe that within 10 years, illnesses such as cancer will be curable and that major international corporations such as Google will be entering the field of medicine because they are beginning to realise that curing ageing is possible.

Microsoft has reportedly already announced the setting up of a cryopreservation centre in which a scientist is researching the possibility of cancer being completely curable within a decade.

The engineers explain that, although people generally do not know about it, it was discovered in 1951 how cancer cells are immortal.

The death of death will eventually be published in four languages first in Spanish, English, Portuguese and Korean, and all proceeds from its sales will be ploughed back into the authors’ research.

Like this: Like Loading...