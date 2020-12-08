The resurgence of yellow fever, which has claimed more than 100 lives, may worsen the situation of things in a country still reeling from the burden of Coronavirus infections, writes Associate Editor ADEKUNLE YUSUF

DESPITE feelings of respite among the general populace, Coronavirus is still wreaking havoc in Nigeria. Daily, updates from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) show that hundreds of Covid-19 infections take place in the country – with low fatalities as well. At a time Nigeria is still sweating to win the fight against the spread of the virus, sudden re-emergence of yellow fever, which has caused a spike in fatalities in some states, has sneaked into the fray like a thief in the night.

It all started in September as mystery disease, hitting Delta, Bauchi, Benue and Enugu states and leaving many dead. By the time it was confirmed in November, over 100 souls have been lost to the resurgence of yellow fever in Nigeria. Yellow fever is transmitted through mosquito bites, with victims presenting symptoms such as convulsion, diarrhoea and vomiting of blood.

Bauchi, Enugu, Delta and Benue states move to tackle yellow fever after ‘mystery deaths’

In Benue State, there was an outbreak of what was initially called “strange disease” in Epeilo, Otukpa and Ankpa-Owukpa communities in the state’s south senatorial district. One week after about 20 persons had reportedly died of the strange disease, Benue State Ministry of Health officials disclosed that samples sent to Abuja returned that the strange disease is yellow fever. The Nation visited the affected communities in Ogbadigbo Local Government area where there was an outbreak of yellow fever. It has since spread to neighbouring Local Government areas like Ado and Okpokwu.

Mrs. Ene Obeta, 40, mother of three children who lost her husband to yellow fever told The Nation her husband woke up hale and healthy, but later at noon developed fever, headache, jaundice and vomiting with pains. Before help could come, he was dead. Same for Mattew Onah, a 50-year old farmer in Epeilo, who said he lost his two children to yellow fever outbreak said, his two sons developed fever, muscle pains, nausea and headache. Within one hour, they all died at a nearby health centre in the community. The Nation investigated likely factors behind the resurgence of yellow fever in the state and found out that there is no good source of water in the affected communities. Most of the inhabitants depend on harvest rainwater, which they stored in water tanks for days. And in the process of storing water in tanks for days, the water is contaminated by mosquitoes and transmitted into the body when taken. It was further gathered that there is acute water scarcity in the communities as bole holes did not work and the people depend mostly on streams and ponds for drinking water.

The Commissioner for Energy, Science and Technology and the Supervisory Commissioner, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Benue State, Dr. Godwin Emmanuel Oyiwona, said 20 persons have so far died of the disease. Regarding what the government is doing, a team led by a renowned epidemiologist and consultant, Prof Stephen Abah, has so far embarked on massive vaccination for both children and adults in the affected areas. The vaccination covers not only the affected areas but the entire 23 local government areas.

Also in Bauchi State, following the resurgence of yellow fever, which has led to the death of 10 persons, the government has begun vaccination of residents to avert further spread. About 800 persons have been vaccinated so far at the affected area, Ganjuwa Local Government Area, where there have been fatalities. It would be recalled that two more persons in the state died of suspected yellow fever at the Ganjuwa LGA, raising the number of deaths recorded at 10 since the disease outbreak last month. The new deaths recorded were disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed.

According to him, over 800 persons were vaccinated for yellow fever in Ganjuwa as a response to halt the spread of yellow fever in the area. Rilwan, who spoke at a media briefing held in the state, said the government would soon embark on massive vaccination in 19 of 20 LGAs in the state. He stated further that it had also conducted a series of meetings to underscore the magnitude of the emerging new cases. Corroborating Rilwan, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro said there are presently 10,000 vaccines on the ground, adding that initial plans are to start vaccination February of next year.

He, however, said since the disease breaks out earlier than expected, vaccination of other LGAs will commence this month. He solicited for the support of NCDC. “We are hoping to get support from the NCDC; we’ve notified them accordingly and they tested the results so they are aware of the positive cases in Bauchi. Once we get this support, we’re going to commence full yellow fever vaccination to all the 19 LGAs. Currently, we have only 10,000 vaccines that are currently on the ground, which we had kept in case of this kind of emergency. We’ll start the vaccination with the population around the places where these cases were recorded.”

Maigoro added that aside from the new eight cases that have been confirmed and under intensive care, the samples of 41 people have been taken and sent to the NCDC for testing to ascertain if they are yellow fever cases. He appealed to parents to allow their children to be immunised against the killer disease. “Currently, we have taken samples of 41 members of that community and we are taking it to Abuja for testing to see if it is yellow fever. After this active search, we are developing our mitigation plans whereby we will liaise with the local government officials for massive vaccination. All the communities involved and those not also involved that are around those communities will be vaccinated for yellow fever. Yellow fever has no cure but it has a vaccination. What we are doing currently is active search; we have to isolate people that are having the symptoms. Once a member of a community is desolating the symptoms, we take their samples and we have sent them to Abuja for testing.”

In Delta State, the situation was not different, with mystery deaths having pitted the youths against a traditional ruler. The mysterious deaths ravaging Ute-Ukpu community have set residents of the community against their traditional ruler, resulting in arson and breach of public peace following the deaths of over 38 youths.

To douse the rising tension, Chairman, Ika North East Local Government Council, Victor Ebonka, has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ute kingdom. Ebonka, in a press briefing at Owa-Oyibu, said the curfew, which was with the approval of the state government, would affect Ute-Ukpu kingdom following the unruly behaviour of the youths. He accused the youths of maliciously damaging properties and also threatening the life of their king, chiefs and traditional institution. He said the strange deaths attributable to yellow fever are being misconstrued as spiritual attacks by the youths due to their fetish beliefs.

He enjoined all citizens to comply with the government directive, as the law enforcement agents will not hesitate to arrest defaulters of the order. But, Delta Health Commissioner Dr. Mordi Ononye, who spoke recently in Asaba, had earlier blamed substance abuse but has lately attributed the cause of the mysterious deaths to yellow fever disease. Ononye said the laboratory result of the samples collected indicated yellow fever. He added that the result would further be authenticated at the Reference Region Laboratory in Dakar, Senegal, where the samples have also been sent to. “Samples were collected from patients and sent to the laboratory. We have received results and the results point to yellow fever as the cause of deaths we heard of in those areas. The result we have received is helping to move us to a more definitive action, while we still wait for a final authentication from the Reference Regional Laboratory in Dakar.”

Ononye said 38 deaths have been recorded as a result of the disease, with seven additional cases being managed at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba. The Commissioner assured residents that the state government was collaborating with health-related agencies to step up measures to contain the spread of the disease. “We have begun immediate outbreak response activities. As we speak, we have informed NCDC, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, which usually collaborates with us, and that is why they have sent teams to support us. We are taking definite lines of action to have an effective response. We assure residents that everything is being done to ensure that it does not escalate.

Before now, there was a planned yellow fever preventive campaign to begin November 20, we are moving it closer to enable us to tackle what is before us,” he added. Dr. Ononye said yellow fever manifest much more bizarre symptoms than malaria. “Some patients are with fever, body pains, headache, vomiting with or without blood. Some begin to bleed from the nose or mouth. Some of those we have just convulse and some recover very well even without coming to the hospital.”

But a resident, Roland Chuks Agbontai, a former councillor, who lost his 22-year-old son, is convinced that the strange deaths have not abated because the communal deity, Agba-Egbo and Akpu, has not been properly appeased. He said following divination the youths were told to appease two ancestral deities in the community, adding that while Agba-Egbo was appeased the shrine of Akpu was left desolate after a church uprooted the deity, thus desecrating it. Agbontai said residents were levied to buy the items prescribed by the oracle including a white cow, goats, pigeons etc, stressing that after the rites were performed the strange deaths moved to neighbouring Ute-Ukpu community.

Another parent, Felix Mgbakor, 73, said he lost his 30-year-old son within twenty-four hours. Narrating his ordeal, Mgbakor said, “My son came in complaining of ill health. I bought drugs and afterwards, he started vomiting so I took him to a private clinic. But the next morning, the doctor said my son was anaemic and blood was transfused. My son died shortly afterwards.”

In an interview with Chief S.S Abiamuwe, Ayuwe of Ute-Erumu community, the district head expressed concern over the strange deaths. He urged bereaved parents to find out the causes of death of their children, instead of blaming communal deity for the tragedy in the community. “Suddenly, children are dying. We know death is a final destination. But nowadays, children are the architect of their deaths. With the many deaths in our community, let people go and find out what is happening. We should look at what our youths drink and eat. The deceased’s family should find out what is happening instead of blaming communal deities.”

Despite the best efforts of the State government at vaccinating residents, many residents have shunned the vaccination exercise insisting that communal deities must be appeased. Residents blame the Obi of Ute-Ukpu, Solomon Chukwuka 1, for the tragic deaths. They stressed that his refusal to participate in prescribed rituals is fueling the deaths. But the state government has forged ahead with the vaccination efforts in the two neighbouring local government areas of Ika North East and Ika South, with plans for a statewide vaccination.

An official of the Delta State Primary Health Commission, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the 10-day exercise was fraught with difficulties as residents refused to be vaccinated. “The ten-day vaccination was difficult as on day seven of the exercise, a death occurred and the youths threatened to burn down the health centre. We, however, succeeded in completing the vaccination and the mop-up exercise.”

Like in other states, yellow fever was first tagged as a “strange disease” in Enugu State. But before it was established, it had claimed 57 lives in two Enugu Ezike communities of Ette Uno and Umuokpu in Igbo Eze North local government areas.

The latest report put the number of deaths at 156. This is despite the fumigation of the affected communities. The first community to notice it before it was established and confirmed to be yellow fever was the Ette Uno community in early September this year. By then the community had lost 37 lives.

It spread to neighbouring Umuokpu community where it left 20 victims dead before the intervention of the Enugu state ministry of health and the NCDC.

Just as it was about to be brought under control in Ette Uno and Umuokpu communities, the disease reared its head up in three other local government areas, with reports of strange deaths within their communities. The local government areas include Nsukka, Isi-Uzo and Igbo Etiti LGAs. Ten casualties were recorded. According to disease surveillance and notification officer of Igbo Eze North council, Vincent Oshomi, the Enugu State Ministry of Health was immediately informed of the scourge and it promptly took over investigations to unravelling the source of the strange disease as well as stationing an ambulance in the area for use in conveying suspected cases to hospital for proper diagnosis and treatment. The Enugu State Ministry of Health Rapid Response Team, LGA Rapid Response Teams, International and National Partners visited the affected LGAs to investigate the reports and took samples for testing.

According to the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, samples from these LGAs were sent to the National Reference Laboratory at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja for a thorough and complete examination to determine conclusively the reasons for the strange disease as well as the new set of reports and the results turned out to be yellow fever. With the total casualties put at 186, the commissioner expressed the government’s heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and confirmed that yellow fever is transmitted through mosquito bites, admonishing residents to remove mosquito breeding sites around their environment. The Enugu state government currently embarked on massive vaccination of residents of the affected areas where no fewer than 1.2 million residents will be vaccinated.

Dr. George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), gave a breakdown of the council areas as Igboeze North (333,551 residents); Nsukka(398,094 residents), Isi-Uzo (190,818 residents) and Igbo Etiti (269,0300). The numbers mentioned in each council area represented 85 per cent of the entire population. According to him, the state government procured enough stock of the yellow fever vaccines for the vaccination campaign as well as fully trained and mobilised vaccinators to fixed primary health centres (PHCs), special outreach centres and house-to-house approach. The massive vaccination was meant for people between the ages nine months and 44 years and that everyone within this mentioned age range is expected to receive the vaccination in the three council areas. After the massive vaccination in the affected council areas; there would be an escalation of mass vaccination to about 10 neighbouring council areas before the entire state yellow fever vaccination would come.

Ugwu, however, appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his concern and timely intervention, which had led to the control of tackle the outbreak. “We also thank the deputy governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, for support and supervisory guidance to issues that concern the health of the rural people and residents of Enugu state in general. The wife of the governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has assisted in no small measure through her Ugo Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF) in providing medical consumables, drugs as well as health awareness and education programmes to our rural people.”