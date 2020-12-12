The United Nations chief has called on world leaders to declare states of climate emergency in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, BBC reports.

Antonio Guterres’s comments on Saturday, 12 December, came during his opening statement to the climate ambition summit, a virtual gathering aimed at building momentum for much steeper cuts in planet-warming emissions.

In Paris, five years ago, states promised to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees celsius (2.7 degrees fahrenheit) as much as possible, Guterres said via video-link. But he pointed out that the pledges made to meet that goal were insufficient, and in some cases were themselves being ignored.

The UN secretary-general warned that if the global community does not change course, the globe may be headed towards a catastrophic temperature increase of more than 3C (5.4F) this century.

“Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency, that is why today I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a state of climate emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached, Guterres said.

The state of emergency should remain in place until carbon neutrality is achieved, meaning that no more additional greenhouse gases are being pumped into the earth’s atmosphere, Guterres said.

He said G20 nations responsible for the lion’s share of carbon pollution were spending 50 per cent more in their rescue packages on sectors linked to fossil fuels than to low-carbon energy.

“This is unacceptable, we cannot use these resources to lock in policies that burden future generations with a mountain of debt on a broken planet, i’m urging countries that had already announced net-zero targets to make good on their promises and to accelerate emissions cuts in line with the science, Guterres said.

“Every country, city, financial institution and company needs to adapt plans to reach zero emissions by 2050, and start executing them now, including by providing clear short-term targets, Guterres added.

The UN chief said key emitting sectors such as aviation and shipping must also present new transformational road maps in line with this goal.

The summit is being co-hosted by the UN, Britain and France, in partnership with Chile and Italy.

