Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

THE Makurdi branch Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Justine Gbagir, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a State of Emergency on security.

At the valedictory court session held in honour of Moses Udam, who was killed with his wife by unknown gunmen in Makurdi in February, Gbagir stated that declaring an emergency on the security sector, would address the situation i, sack the current service chiefs and inject fresh blood.

He said armed herdsmen should also be declared a terrorist group and treat them as such

The NBA chairman said from the recent security situation, the Federal Government had failed to safeguard the lives and property of citizens as enshrined under the 1999 constitution by Section 14 (2) (b)which provides that “…the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

Calling on security agencies to fish out killers of the lawyer and his wife Nkechi, he said the NBA had submitted a petition to the Commissioner of Police and DSS over the brutal killings of their colleague and his wife.