The Akwa Ibom State government has concluded its investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of 11-year-old boy in a school dormitory by fellow students of Deeper Life High School in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had ordered the Ministry of Education in the state to investigate the allegation, after the victim’s mother took to Facebook to cry out that her son, a JSS1 student, was sexually molested in the school which is owned by a Pentecostal church, The Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

“I have submitted the report. The state government will soon make a statement,” the Commissioner for Education, Enobong Mbobo, said in a text message sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday.

The victim’s mother, Deborah Okezie, said the senior students took advantage of the boy when the school authorities switched him from his dormitory to another dormitory filled with senior students.

“They will remove his boxer and push their legs and hands into his anus,” Mrs Okezie said in a video which has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter.

“Look at a child I sent to school, he came back with a broken anus,” she added.

The Deeper Life High School story trended on Twitter on Monday, with several Nigerians calling on William Kumuyi, a pastor and founder of The Deeper Christian Life Ministry, to ensure that the victim gets justice.

The victim is spending his tenth day in a hospital in Uyo where he was taken to by his parents for treatment.

The victim’s father, Iniobong Archibong, said on Monday that a medical report on the boy was out.

He, however, refused to disclose the content of the report, saying that he needed to consult his lawyer first.