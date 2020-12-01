Facts

At a meeting of the Alake in Council Complaints Committee held at Idi Ere, Ake Palace, Ake, Abeokuta on February 3, 2009, the Appellant claimed that the Respondent made defamatory remarks about him. He claimed that during the meeting held at a public place the Respondent alleged that he (Appellant) sent three hoodlums to kidnap him from his palace at Adesanolu Village with the intention of killing him. He said indigenes of Abeokuta and several communities making up Egba Land, Ogun State and some visitors were present at the meeting.

The Appellant further claimed that due to the defamatory statement made about him at the meeting, he could not contest election into the office of Obafemi/Owode Local Government and that the reputation he built over the years as a retired Flying Officer, a frontline politician and titled Chief was destroyed by the Respondent.

At the hearing before the High Court of Ogun State, the Appellant testified on his own behalf and called one witness. The Respondent also testified on his own behalf and called one witness. Parties filed and exchanged written addresses which Counsel adopted as their respective arguments in support of the case of parties. In a considered judgment delivered on 29th October, 2013, the learned trial Judge dismissed the case of the Appellant. Dissatisfied, the Appellant appealed to the Court of Appeal.

ISSUES FOR DETERMINATION

The Court determined the appeal on a sole issue as follows:

Whether given the state of the pleadings and the evidence before the lower Court, the learned trial Judge was right in dismissing the Appellant’s case.

APPELLANT’S SUBMISSIONS

On whether the lower Court did a proper evaluation of the pleadings and the documents attached thereon, learned Counsel to the Appellant submitted that the learned trial Judge misconceived the facts of the case and the law when he held that the Appellant failed to set out the alleged defamatory words in the Yoruba dialect they were said as well as the English translation in his pleadings. He argued that the cases of SOWOLE VS EREWUNMI (1961) 1 ANLR 741; ALAWIYE VS OGUNSANYA (2004) 4 NWLR (PT. 864) 486 AND ORUWARI VS OSLER (2012) LPELR- 19764 (SC) relied upon by the learned trial Judge do not support the conclusion reached by him. Counsel contended that the defamatory words complained about were published in English Language on three occasions and once in Yoruba language and therefore no further interpretation was needed at the trial.

Counsel argued further that the High Court was wrong when it found the Appellant failed to call evidence that the uttered words lowered him in the estimation of right thinking people in view of its earlier finding that the Appellant’s pleading was not sufficient to ground his claim. This position of the learned trial judge was contrary to the settled position of the law that a Court cannot approbate and reprobate in the same matter before it. Appellant relied on ODUTOLA HOLDINGS LTD VS LADEJOBI (2006) 12 NWLR (PT. 994) 321.

Concluding arguments, Counsel stated that the essential elements to be proved by a Claimant in a case of defamation are:

a) That there is the publication of the material complained of by the Defendant. b) That the publication refers to no other person but the Plaintiff conclusively and c) That the publication is defamatory of the Plaintiff.

Counsel argued that the elements were proved in the case and thus the High Court was wrong to have dismissed the Appellant’s suit.

RESPONDENT’S SUBMISSIONS

In response to Appellant’s arguments, Counsel to the Respondent argued that the Appellant failed to prove his case at the High Court to entitle him to the declarations sought. He submitted the law is that declaratory reliefs are granted based on cogent, credible and convincing evidence by the claimant and not on admission, default of defence or weakness of defence. Reliance was placed on COL. NICHOLAS ANYANRU (RTD) VS. MANDILAS LTD. (2007) 4 SC (PT. 111) 58 AND KWAJAFFA & ORS. VS. BANK OF THE NORTH LTD. (2004) 13 NWLR (PT. 889) 146. Counsel submitted that to succeed in a case of defamation, a Claimant is required to plead verbatim in his statement of claim the exact words uttered by the Defendant in the language it was made. See SKETCH PUBLISHING CO. LTD. VS. AJAGBEMOKEFERI (1989) 1 NWLR (PT. 100) 678, OLAIFA VS. AINA (1993) 4 NWLR (PT. 286) 192 and OKAFOR VS. IKEANYI (1979) 3-4 SC 99.

Counsel submitted further that the Appellant who alleged that the words complained about were spoken in a public place and to the hearing of many other people had a duty to call at least one person who was present when the words were spoken and whose view of him was adversely affected. UNITY BANK PLC VS. ABIOLA (2009) ALL FWLR (PT. 452) 1082 was cited in support.

RESOLUTION OF THE ISSUES

On the issue of the words used by the Appellant in his pleadings, the court held that the case at the High Court being rooted in defamation, the Appellant must set out in his statement of claim the particular words complained about which he found offensive to enable the Court determine whether or not they were defamatory or merely abusive. The very words complained of are the facts on which the action is grounded. See SKYE BANK PLC. VS. AKINPELU (2010) 9 NWLR (PT. 1198) 179, IROM VS. OKIMBA (1998) 3 NWLR (PT. 540) 19 and J.I. OKOLO VS. MID WEST NEWSPAPER CORPORATION & ORS. (1977) 1 SC 33.

Based on the above, the Court examined the record to determine whether the Appellant set out the words used by the respondent verbatim and reached the conclusion that the Appellant failed to plead the exact words used by the Respondent in his statement of claim. The Court then considered the Appellant’s Reply to the statement of defence and reached the conclusion that the words used by the Appellant therein were not the actual words used by the Respondent. What was contained in the Reply was merely a report of the decision of the Alake in Council Complaints Committee.

Still on the issue of the words used, the Appellant submitted that the judgment of the Customary Arbitration tendered in evidence and admitted as Exhibit C1 contained the words complained about and since it was exhibited to the pleadings, the requirement of the law that the words complained about should be pleaded by the Appellant had been satisfied. On this the Court stated that it is indeed settled that where a document is referred to in a pleading, it forms part of the pleading and the Court may look at them. See MARINE MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC VS. NATIONAL MARITIME AUTHORITY (2012) 18 NWLR (PT. 1333) 506, SIFAX (NIG) LIMITED VS. MIGFO (NIG) LIMITED (2018) 9 NWLR (PT. 1623) 139 and BANQUE GENEVOISE DE COMMERCE ET DE CREDIT VS. CIA MAR DI ISOLA SPETSAI LTD (1962) LPELR- 25038 (SC). The Court also stated however that it is settled that where a document is pleaded to establish a particular fact, it can only be used to establish that fact alone. The Court cannot use such document for any other purpose other than that intended by the parties as pleaded. See OMEGA BANK NIGERIA PLC VS. O.B.C. LIMITED (2005) 8 NWLR (PT. 928) 547, ISHOLA VS. UNION BANK OF NIGERIA LIMITED (2005) 6 NWLR (PT. 922)422 and NTEOGWUILE VS. OTUO (2001) 16 NWLR (PT. 738) 58. Applying the foregoing to the instant case, the Court held that the purpose for which Exhibit C1 was pleaded was to establish the fact that the Alake in Council Complaints Committee upheld the Appellant’s application that the Respondent must give him a written undertaking and no more. It is not part of the duties of the Court to comb through Exhibit C1 to find out whether the alleged defamatory words are contained therein in exact terms after the Appellant had stated clearly the purpose of tendering it.

Further, the Court stated the settled position of the law that where the libelous words are alleged to have been made in a foreign language, the words must be set out in the original version it was made followed by the English translation. It is only when the original version in the language it was made is pleaded that the action would be deemed to be properly constituted. See ALAWIYE VS. OGUNSANYA (2004) 4 NWLR (PT. 864) 486, SOWOLE VS. EREWUNMI (1961) 1 ALL NLR 741, AJIDAHUN VS. OJO (2014) LPELR-41108 (CA) and ORUWARI VS. OSLER (2013) 5 NWLR (PT. 1348) 535. Applying the principle to the instant case, the Court examined the records to determine whether the Appellant set out the defamatory words in the exact way they were used by the Respondent, which is Yoruba Egba dialect. The Court held that the defamatory words were not set out in the Yoruba Egba dialect they were made in the Appellant’s statement of claim neither was the English translation. The Appellant’s action before the High Court was therefore not properly constituted and did not disclose a reasonable cause of action.

Concluding on the issue, the Court stated the position of the law that the tort of defamation is established only where there is publication of the defamatory words to a third person as publication is an essential ingredient of the tort of defamation. The published words must be such that tend to lower the person defamed in the estimation of right thinking members of the society or expose him to hatred, contempt, ridicule or injure his reputation in his office, trade or profession. The publication to the third person must have been without lawful justification or excuse. Flowing from the above, the Court held that an examination of the record revealed that the only witness called by the Appellant did not say the Respondent uttered the words complained about in his presence. He also did not give any evidence of what impression the words had on him concerning the Appellant or that the words lowered the reputation of the Appellant before him. His evidence therefore did not in any way suggest that there was any publication of the alleged words.

HELD

The Court resolved the sole issue against the Appellant and dismissed the appeal.

Appearances

Adekunle Ojo with him, M. T. Aiyegbusi

For Appellant(s)

Femi Ewedemi with him, Ayodele Fomodu

For Respondent(s)