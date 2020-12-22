`The high level of deforestation activities through tree produce collection has become the proverbial bone in the neck of the Niger state government. The government, over the years, has complained about the indiscriminate felling of trees in Niger State. JUSTINA ASISHANA examines the illegal deforestation activities in the state and its effects.

DRIVING from Bida to Batati, Lanle, Panti down to Mokwa in Niger State, one is greeted with an array of white sacks filled with charcoal, these places seem to be the commercial hub for charcoal business in Niger state despite government’s claim of its fight against deforestation. Charcoal denotes the felling and burning of trees which is akin to deforestation activities.

However, charcoal is one of the drivers of deforestation as only half the wood extracted globally is used to produce energy and only 17 per cent of all the wood for fuel/energy is converted to charcoal. other drivers of deforestation include felling of trees for timber purposes which is being used for industrial activities, housing activities, furniture making and for firewood.

Large scale tree cutting can lead to deforestation, a transformation of an area from forest to terrain with little vegetation. Plants create oxygen and absorb greenhouse gases. The destruction of trees may, therefore, encourage global warming. Changing temperatures can alter which organisms can survive in an ecosystem.

According to the World Bank, forests still covers about 30 per cent of the world’s land area, but they are disappearing at an alarming rate. Data provided by World Bank reveals that between 1990 and 2016, the world lost 502,000 square miles (1.3 million square kilometres) of the forest, an area that is larger than South Africa.

According to National Geographic, “Deforestation is clearing Earth’s forests on a massive scale, often resulting in damage to the quality of the land. Forests still cover about 30 per cent of the world’s land area, but swaths the size of Panama are lost each and every year. The world’s rain forests could completely vanish in a hundred years at the current rate of deforestation.”

In terms of climate change, cutting trees both adds carbon dioxide to the air and removes the ability to absorb existing carbon dioxide. Forest loss and damage is the cause of around 10 per cent of global warming. The cutting of trees results in the depletion of the forest cover and makes the concentration of the greenhouse gases increase the rate of global warming.

In normal circumstances, trees are always significant in the absorption of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen and many others. Research by the Global Forest Research Assessment revealed that deforestation resulted in the release of approximately a billion ton of carbon dioxide in 2010. This leads to the inevitable climate change and adverse weather patterns such as severe flooding or drought

Niger State had very huge forest resources especially with its having one of the largest landmasses in the country but over time, the forest resource has been depleted due to indiscriminate felling and illicit trade by people who are taking the wood for industrial purpose, housing purpose, furniture purpose and also by people who are using it for charcoal.

Illegal charcoal business

Charcoal fetching and selling are one of the most visible deforestation activities in Niger state and despite the war declared by the state government against deforestation, it continues to thrive in the state.

Deforestation activities in Niger State are mostly concentrated in Lapai, Bida, Agaie, Katcha, Suleja and Rafi local government areas of the state. From these forests, the charcoals and firewood which comes out from these deforestation activities are brought to prospectives buyers who wait in strategic places like Batati, Lanle, Enagi, Mokwa, Lapai and Bida to receive it for onward movement to other parts of the state.

Unlike two years ago when the business of felling of trees and going into charcoal and wood business was booming, now, it is no more business as usual for those who are involved in these deforestation activities. This has also led to an increase in the price of charcoal and firewood across the state.

Majority of the traders of charcoal spoken to spoke about their brushes with the taskforce and the reason why they cannot leave the business despite the numerous raids by the team of the task force on forest protection in the state.

One of the charcoal traders in Batati, who gave his name as Abdullahi, said he has been in the business for five years after a three-year stint in tailoring; he acknowledged the determination of the state government to stop deforestation activities of which charcoal is one of them but said that there is nothing else for him to turn to as the business keeps and feeds him and his family.

“I have been doing this business for five years. I went into the business because I saw that it brings profit to me that will help me take care of my family. I was into tailoring before but ‘e no dey sure like this one’, that is why I cannot stop this charcoal business despite the challenges we have with the forest guards and government.”

For Abdul in Lapai local government area of Niger State, he is ready to continue the business despite his charcoals have been impounded several times by the Niger state Taskforce against deforestation. He explained that there was a day his goods were seized twice but added that that did not deter him from continuing in the business.

“Imagine one day, I was caught two times, my charcoal was seized, about ten bags on two occasion but I continue. This is what feeds my family, I cannot stop it because there is nothing else for me to do. I have built a small house from what I gain from this business, I will continue to do it if they catch me, no problem, I will continue to try my luck.”

Illegal Timber Business

One of the largest dealers of illegal timber activities in Niger state was discovered in October by the Niger state Taskforce force on Forest Protection, the wood production company which belonged to a Chinese was discovered hidden in a part Gulu forest in Lapai local government area of Niger state.

It was learnt that the company fell trees in the forest, turn it into refined woods and transport them to Lagos through the use of containers where it would then it is shipped outside the country. The Chinese company, which has no name, is said to be the largest syndicate involved deforestation activities in Niger state and have been in operation for over one year and has also been evading tax.

The discovery of the illegal Chinese Wood company was done after due diligence and monitoring by the Taskforce on Forest Protection which took about two days of monitoring the activities of those who work in the wood production company.

The Coordinator, Niger state Taskforce on Forestry Protection, Honorable Isah Lankpene, who confirmed the discovery of the illegal Chinese Wood production company while speaking to The Nation, said: “The factory is located in the bush in Lapai local government area and we discovered that they have been operating for over one year and nobody knew they were there until we moved in to arrest them.

“To arrest them was not easy; I had to sleep in the bush for two days because we were monitoring them. We were able to succeed in the raid and we arrested them. When we arrested them, we discovered that they do not have a licence, they do not pat any money for being in the bush, they have no evidence of tax paid, I am even sure they are in the country illegally because no one knew they were operating in that bush.”

Lankpene said the team who made the arrest discovered two standby generators, several machines used for cutting and refining the woods, containers and trucks used in conveying the containers to Lagos state, “The put the wood in the containers, transport it to Lagos and ship it out of the country through the sea.”

The Coordinator said the Agency had shut down the company as the government is deciding what to do with the company adding that because they had no power to effect an arrest, the Chinese fled before they could be prosecuted, “After shutting down the place, we apprehended the Chinese but before we could take them to court, they fled after they were released on bail.”

Lankpene said he has arrested a lot of trucks conveying timber and wood to different parts of the state adding that a lot of them escape because they create some paths in the bush which they can use as escape routes but said that the taskforce is upping its game to match their tactics.

Niger’s War Against Deforestation

In 2019, the Niger State Commissioner of Environment, Barrister Mohammed Tanko Zakari had said that the state has lost 60 per cent of its forests to deforestation, explaining that only 40 per cent of the state forest currently remains.

He said in the next years unless the state government put in drastic measures, the state would lose its forests.

This was collaborated by the Niger state Coordinator of the Taskforce on forest Protection, Isah Lankpane who said that there are no more forests in Niger state, he explained that there may be semblances of forests but when one goes inside the forests, majority of the trees have been cut.

“There is no more forest in Niger state. Which forest is here that you can call a forest? If you go to Lapai road now, you will see what looks like a forest, you will see the tall trees and green leaves but when you enter inside this forest, the back is plain like a football field, everything has been taken away. Even from Minna to Gwada, it is the same thing. The front, they left the front trees for people to think there is a forest there but everything is gone.”

To further enforce a ban against deforestation, the Niger state government in 2016 set up a task force on forestry and employed 500 forest guards to protect the forests and prevent people from cutting down commercial trees indiscriminately. The Prohibition of Indiscriminate Felling of Trees Bill came up in the House of Assembly in 2016 to stop the indiscriminate felling of trees but there have been quiet about the bill until October this year when the Legislators began the public hearing with the view to passing the bill into law.

The Niger State Coordinator of the Taskforce on Forest Protection, Isah Lankpene, who resumed the office in August 2020, declared that it is no longer business as usual for those in the business because the government is determined to win the war against deforestation.

He explained that he has arrested so many people involved in the business of charcoal, timber and wood production and the indiscriminate burning of trees saying that top officials in the Niger state civil service and security personnel are among those who have been arrested for transporting charcoals and firewood from the forests.

He explained that because of the huge success in the arrest and confiscation of charcoal, a lot of people seem to think that charcoal is the only deforestation activity in the state stressing that other activities especially use of felled trees for the production of timber.

“I have arrested a lot of people both in charcoal and timber activities, I have arrested a policeman who took a loan and was arrested in his first outing. When he was arrested, he brought the paper of the loan he took and I told him charcoal business is a bad business. They can come back to the business by the time I have left the job but as long as I am here, charcoal is a bad business, cutting our trees is bad business.

“In the past four months, I have arrested over 100 vehicles conveying charcoals and I impounded all of them and I have also arrested over 60 trucks. People commit an offence in forestry like I catch you conveying charcoal, I won’t allow you to go despite I didn’t see the tree being cut down but I know that you had to cut down trees for the charcoal, so you should be punished for the tree cut down for the charcoal you are moving.

“Smuggling charcoal in Niger state is like smuggling rice and in this business of deforestation, it is not the local people, you will find out uniform people are also engaged in this, I have arrested some of them, sometimes, military men with uniform moving charcoal from Gulu to Minna or from Gulu to Abuja.”

Outside the office of the Taskforce on forestry, one could see the seized bags of charcoals and some timber, the Coordinator said that the forest produces when caught, are seized, confiscated and auctioned to serve as a deterrent to others.

”The charcoal I have here is almost about 2000 bags. The warehouse is filled with charcoal. When I came into office, a bag of charcoal was N1700 but today, a bag of charcoal is from 2700 to 3000 so I don’t need to be told that I am working. It is because of our activities, that is what the commodity is so scarce”.

The Taskforce on Forest protection has not been having it easy in stopping the sale of charcoal in most local government as the Coordinator lamented over the obstinacy of the sellers who are adamant in selling the tree produce.

He explained his difficulty in getting them to comply saying that despite the numerous raids, the people return to their selling spot unrepentant.

He further also disclosed that because of the intensity of Taskforce, a lot of timber dealers now cut timber from the forest but go to neighbouring states to obtain a fake receipt to pass it as timber from other states, “but we usually catch them. I know wood and timber from Niger state and can identify most of them. These days, some of them bring in wood from other states through the river because we are very strict about their operations.”