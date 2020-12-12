By Festus Ahon

Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Ochor Christopher Ochor, Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu, Executive Assistant on Communication to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr Fred Latimore and others have bagged Wisdom Class Excellence Award, 2020.

Others are; Prof. O.D. Ogisi, Prof. P.S. Igbigbi, Prof. Grace Ogwu, Dr. N.C. Nwabuokwu, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, Apostle Ambrose Germany, Comrade Oliver Eyefia, Comrade Kelly Efemena Umukoro, Comrade Marcus Ekure, Mr Ogude Franklin, Miss Esther Laju Olowunde, Pastor Fidelis Onakpoma, Carol Oberhirhi Erhirhe, Mr. Precious Isikadi, Mr. Robinson C. Orhero, Mr. Edah Prayer, Mrs. Sandra Okokoyo, Zikade Martha, Zikade Mary and Value Rebirth-Centre LSD Leadership School.

The Director of Operations and Planning, Wisdom Class Organization, Pastor Fidelis Onakpoma said the organisation gave the award in recognition of the recipients efforts at “improving the quality of lives of people around them, promoting quality leadership, modeling leaders and excelling in academics in Nigeria”.

Onakpoma in a statement made available to newsmen, said; “Wisdom Class is a Community-Based Youth-led Organization established to promote Community Development, Health and Humanitarian Services, Education, Economic and Entrepreneurship Development, and Leadership.

“Wisdom Class is a leading organization championing drug rehabilitation and suicide prevention, youth mentorship and discipleship, and advancing behavioral change through talk shows, seminars, explosive word exposition, planning, preparation, and prayer (PPP), capacity building, talent innovation hub, and Wisdom Class Movies (which provide credible Alternatives for young people for a changed and transformed lifestyle).

“This year, the event was designed to bring together community and government leaders, corporations, foundations, lenders, small businesses, developers, and nonprofits to celebrate the best in community development and establish partnership towards the implementation of Wisdom Class Drug Education and Rehabilitation Project Fund”.

The hall of fame according to the statement, includes; “Leadership Excellence Award, Pacesetter Award, Emerging Leaders Award, Book Excellence Award, Innovation Award, Academic Excellence Award, African-Women Role Model Award, The Posthumous Award, Excellence Award and Role Model Award.”

Vanguard News Nigeria