Traditional rulers in Delta State, yesterday, resolved to work together in promoting ethnic harmony based on mutual trust, cooperation and understanding among the various ethnic nationalities in the state.

This was part of resolutions reached at a one-day consultative meeting between Council and Non-Council Members at Owa Oyibo in Ika North East Council.

In a communiqué read by Chairman of the Council, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, they pledged to adopt conflict resolution and peace building measures to avert crisis in their domains.

The Delta monarchs acknowledged the state government’s development initiatives, adding that the peace building efforts and security architecture introduced by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration were commendable.

They also assured commitment to use the rich cultural and traditional endowments of their kingdoms to the advantage of their people.

Earlier, the non-council members advocated improved welfare to enable them to cope with the demands of their positions and expressed desire to be included in the council.

They also drew the council’s attention to increasing incidents of self-imposed monarchs, saying the trend should be curtailed to preserve the sanctity of the traditional institution.

Responding to some of the concerns raised, second Vice Chairman of the Council and Pere of Akugbene Mein, Kalanama VIII, said the meeting was aimed at fostering better cooperation and unity among the traditional rulers and assured that resolutions reached would be conveyed to the appropriate quarters for implementation.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers from across the three senatorial districts including the Ovie of Ozoro, Uvietobore Anthony Ogbogbo, Ibuka I, Ovie of Agbon, Ukori 1 and Ovie of Ijerhe Kingdom, Monday Ovie Whiskey Udurhie I, among others.

