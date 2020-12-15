



Gunmen kill soldier during rescue of kidnapped Lebanese in Ibadan

Gunmen have killed a hotelier, Chief Elvis Otedafe Onojerame, popularly known as Prince Kasuwa, the owner of Widisag Hotel, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, alongside a friend, whose identity is still shrouded in secrecy.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 2:20p.m. on Sunday, close to First Bank, off Udu Road. Details surrounding the incident were still sketchy as at press time yesterday. Some gory pictures of the deceased show that the hotelier was shot in his Benz car.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident, but could not give further information on it. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: “It is true. There was an assassination. Yes, two persons.”

MEANWHILE, a soldier, who was part of the rescue team trailing gunmen that kidnapped a Lebanese and his aide in Ibadan has been found dead in the hideout of the kidnappers.

An army lieutenant was also shot and injured by the hoodlums when the Operation Burst team was called upon to rescue the abducted persons on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night, said the body of a soldier was found in the bush. He also said the body of a civilian was also discovered at the same place without disclosing the identity of the civilian.







Apart from that, the PPRO said a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was also shot and injured. The PPRO who confirmed to our correspondent on the telephone that the kidnapped victim is a Lebanese said foreign nationals did not always disclose their movement to the police to give them proper travel advice.

The statement read: “On 12/12/2020 at about 5:23p.m., one Hassan Mills ‘m’ of Panorama Farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan was abducted at the entrance of his farm by gunmen, who shot severally before taking him away into the forest. In a swift response, the DPO Oke Alaro, combed the forest with a view to rescue the abductor from his captors and also arrest the culprits.

“Consequent upon this, a team of Operation Burst, which was invited by the company arrived the area and proceeded to the forest. Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap, and immediately taking to the hospital while the personal assistant to the abducted man, who was also abducted alongside his boss escaped during the exchange of gunfire.

“On 13/12/2020, two bodies of one soldier and a civilian were discovered in the forest while a civil defence personnel also sustained gunshot injury. It is worthy of note that movement of these foreign nationals most of the time are not known to the police authority in the state to enable professional advice to be given appropriately.”