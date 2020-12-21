The first son to the newly crowned Odiologbo of Amevor, HRM Johnson Ologho Erieyowe, Prince John Holt Ologho, has applauded the Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for giving the staff of office to the Odiologbo of Emevor Kingdom.







Johnson Ologho Erieowo is the 29th Odion of Emevor Kingdom ascending the throne. Ologbo said: “As Oliver Twist, I join hands with the entire Emevor people to appeal to the Delta State governor to direct the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to focus their attention to the Emevor-Orugun road, which has been in a dilapidated state since 1999. There are several other street projects, which had been abandoned. We plead with the governor to come to our aid.”







The ceremony also witnessed the conferment of chieftaincy titles on some notable sons and daughters of Emevor.



