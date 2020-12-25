By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Council of Traditional Rulers, have resolved to pull resources together towards promoting a more robust ethnic harmony based on mutual trust, cooperation and understanding among the diverse ethnic Nationalities in the State.

This was part of resolutions taken at an enlarged consultative meeting between the Council and non-Council members at Owa-Oyibu in Ika North East Local Government Area of the State.

The Traditional Rulers in a five-point Communiqué read by their Chairman, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11 at the end of the meeting, pledged to adopt conflict resolution mechanism and peacebuilding measures that would help avert a crisis in their various domains.

The Royal Fathers acknowledged the development initiatives of the State Government, adding that the peacebuilding efforts and the new security outfit introduced by the State Government were worthy of commendation.

They restated their commitments towards galvanizing the rich cultural and traditional endowments of their different kingdoms to the advantage of the people.

Earlier, the non-Council members called for improved welfare to enable them to meet their demands, expressing their desires to join the Council.

While drawing the attention of the Council Leadership to the increasing incidence of self-imposed Monarchs, they stressed the need to halt the trend so as to preserve the sanctity of the traditional institution. The consultative meeting was attended by traditional rulers from across the three senatorial districts.

Vanguard News Nigeria