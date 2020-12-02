‘The Milkmaid’, a Hausa language-based thriller on insurgency, produced and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, has been announced as Nigeria’s official submission for the 93rd OSCARS in the International Feature Film (IFF) category.

Announcing the selection on Tuesday, the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the IFF category of the Academy Awards, said it received several entries out of which six films— “Sanitation Day”, “Voiceless”, “Oloture”, “Ibi” (The Birth), “The Milkmaid” and “Eyimofe”— sailed through the first vetting exercise.

At the last stage of three films, “The Milkmaid”, scored an overwhelming majority votes. Written, produced and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, “The Milkmaid” is a Hausa language-based thriller on insurgency, especially as it affects women and children in sub-Saharan Africa.

Inspired by the image on Nigeria’s 10 Naira note, the film tells the story of a Fulani milkmaid who confronts extremists in a rural African community, in a quest to locate her missing sister, and how efforts to recapture her disrupted past prove complicated.

The film was selected by the 12-man NOSC, having followed the prescribed procedures by the Academy, subject to further determination by the IFF Executive Committee.

“The Milkmaid” was voted by seven of nine voting NOSC members. NOSC stated that three members were considered ineligible, due to their affiliation with some of the films in competition, in line with the Academy’s rules.

It described the process of selection as intense, democratic, and a worthy development for the Nigerian film industry. Shot on location in Taraba State, North-East Nigeria, “The Milkmaid” stars popular northern Nigerian actress, Maryam Booth, alongside Ibrahim Jammal, Anthonieta Kalunta, and Gambo Usman Kona, among others.

Although that OSCARS rule has been reviewed, giving approval for dialogues in pidgin, “The Milkmaid”, shot in Hausa, Fulfulde and Arabic dialogues appears to have been made with the original Academy rules in mind and had not left anything to chance.

Like this: Like Loading...