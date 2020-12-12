Daily News

Despite Covid, we planted 10,000 Churches without raising an offering ― Bishop Oyedepo

SHILOH 2020: You're victim of what you fear, says Bishop Oyedepo
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop of the Living Faith Church, LFC, worldwide David Oyedepo, on Saturday, disclosed at the Shiloh 2020 that in spite of COVID-19, the Church was able to plant 10,000 churches without raising an offering.

“In spite of Covid-19 noisesome pestilence, we planted 10,000 Churches without raising an offering. We will show the devil and his agents pepper.”

Speaking at the Shiloh 2020 concluded impartation service, he also said: “I wasn’t called to ministry. I just love serving the Lord.”

“I went on a mountain for three days fasting, praying and searching the scriptures, the first day, a snake fell in front of me, by the 3rd day, behold I heard God say to me ‘Behold, I have touched your tongue with a coal of fire, as you say it, you see it.

“There is nothing magical in the kingdom. Everything follows God laid down procedures. … I am not called a leader, God only pays labourers. Only labouring leaders live a profitable life, setting exemplary life for others to follow.”

