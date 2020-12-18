Nigeria’s land border with Benin Republic at Seme, near Badagry, Lagos State, has remained closed, more than 24 hours after the Federal Government announced its reopening on Wednesday.

There are reports that human and vehicular movement across the Seme border post was restricted as the frontier remained under lock.

Intending travelers were denied exit at Seme by officials of Nigeria Immigration Service who claimed that they were yet to get a formal directive to reopen the border.

An official of Nigeria Customs Service, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that security agencies at the Seme border post were still expecting official directives to reopen the border.

“We heard about the reopening of the four land borders from the news on Wednesday, but we are still waiting for directives from head office in Abuja. We can not just open the border like that. As you can see, when the border was closed they introduced Joint Border Patrol which comprised the Army, Immigration, Police and Customs. Anytime they ask us to open the border, we will open it,” he said.

Movement restrictions and checking of goods and vehicles have remained in place at more than 20 checkpoints mounted by Customs, Immigration and Police along Badagry Expressway. Also, commercial activities are yet to pick up at the Seme market due to the continued closure of the border.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had on Wednesday announced the immediate reopening of four land borders after the Federal Executive Council meeting held virtually in Abuja.

Nigeria land borders have been closed since August 21, 2019, with Abuja saying the move was to curb smuggling of goods and weapons.

“The president has approved the reopening of four land borders, namely– Seme, South-West, Ilela, North West, Maigatari border in the North-West and North-Central and Mfum in the South-South. These four land borders will be opened immediately, while the remaining land borders are directed to be reopened on or before Dec. 31,’’ the minister said.

She said that Buhari also directed that while the borders were being reopened, the ban on the importation of rice, poultry and other products still subsisted and would be implemented by the border patrol team.