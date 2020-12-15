By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Following his swearing in as a Senator, the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson has unfolded his legislative agenda for his constituents and Nigeria as a Nation.

Also yesterday, the newly sworn in Senator for Lagos East, Adetokunbo Abiru has unfolded his plans for his people.

Speaking with journalists separately after taking their oaths of office and allegiance , Senators Dickson and Abiru said collaboration with other federal lawmakers in finding lasting solutions to the problem of insecurity in the land is the number one item on their legislative agenda.

Specifically , Senator Dickson who is now representing Bayelsa West , said that since the problem of insecurity in the land arose from defective structure being run in the country , there is urgent need to address the defects .

Dickson said, ” Nigeria as a Nation needs repair and rebuilding in terms of structure of governance which can only be done collaboratively.

“No one party can do it and no single arm of government can do it . The defects must be clinically identified and corrected in solving the myriad of problems bedeviling the Nation , the topmost of which is insecurity.

“In recent past , it was Boko Haram alone , now it has multifaceted into Armed banditry , kidnapping , herders / farmers clashes etc , with attendant loss of innocent lives almost on daily basis.

” As a Senator , I will surely join my other colleagues , in tackling the ugly situation.”

According to him, series of empowerment programmes will also be rolled out for his constituents as a way of giving them responsible and responsive representation in the Senate .

Senator Abiru in his own mission statement , said that he will bring to bear, his over three decades experience in the private sector to add value to his constituents and the Senate by way of development – driven legislations .

Accordimg to him, the needs of his constituents across the five local governments and 11 FCDAs in Lagos East Senatorial Districts , have been consciously documented during campaign rallies for practical responsive actions , as Senator representing them now.

