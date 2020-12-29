Diego Costa’s second stint at Atletico Madrid is officially over after the LaLiga side acceded to the striker’s request to have his contract terminated.

Costa’s deal with Atletico Madrid was meant to run through until June 2021 but the Brazil-born Spain international asked the club to end his stay prematurely due to personal reasons.

“Atlético de Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the striker’s contract, which was to end on June 30, 2021,” an Atletico statement read on Tuesday.

“The striker asked to leave the club for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday signed the termination of his contract.

“The club thanks Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wishes him well in the next stage of his professional career.”

“We have spent a lot of time together over the years, he has given us a lot and we have given him a lot too,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday.

“We spoke about his personal issues and the club wanted to help him without harming its own interests and we feel better now we have resolved the issue.

“He felt the need to find a new challenge, and I’m sure wherever he goes he will do well, because he’s a fighter.”

Costa originally joined Atletico in 2006 aged just 17 and scored 43 goals in 94 appearances for the club between 2010 and 2014.

He then went to Chelsea where he won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Already, there are speculations suggesting Costa could be back in the Premier League as Arsenal are reported to be mulling a possible move for the now free agent.

If Costa agrees to a move to the Emirates, then he would be reuniting with one of his former Atletico Madrid teammates in Thomas Partey.