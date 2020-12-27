By Tunji Adegboyega

Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.” (Proverbs 22:29). That was King Solomon talking. He had asked God for wisdom, knowledge and understanding when God appeared to him in a dream and asked Solomon what He wanted from Him. God granted Solomon’s request. It is therefore not surprising that he was the wisest man on earth at that time.

Like King Solomon, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Adeleye Oyebade, who retired from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on December 22 had wisdom, knowledge and understanding. If not, he would not have succeeded in the police force despite his brilliance, integrity, candour and diligence at his duty posts. It is no mean task to start a career in any organisation and progress almost to the pinnacle in a spate of over 34 years without blemish. To the glory of God, Oyebade was able to achieve that in the NPF despite several vicissitudes. Unlike King Solomon with 700 wives, however, he never married more than one wife. He has stayed glued to his wife that we’ve always known him with, Adebimpe. And together, they have been able to weather the storm and raise their children to the enviable levels they have attained.

Leye and I met at the African Church Cathedral Salem, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, over 30 years ago. Precisely as members of the Young Stars Society which my father was co-founder of. I think Leye’s father, Elder Isaac Olufemi Oyebade was chairman of the society then. When you talk of discipline, Elder Oyebade had more than enough to dispense. As a retired vice principal, one could not have expected less.

So, it should not be surprising if Oyebade was an embodiment of discipline. No doubt, we as human beings (including Oyebade) have our weaknesses, the fact remains that he was above average in the various capacities that he served in the police force. That explained the array of dignitaries at the pull-out parade held for him at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, on December 22, in spite of the fear of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As a matter of fact, whenever I heard heartrending stories of atrocities committed by some unscrupulous officers and men of the NPF, my mind went to my friends in the police and I began to ask myself if those things could be true because I cannot expect any of my friends in the force to do anything near such.

It is not all the time that dignitaries such as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Oba of Lagos, Riliwanu Akiolu; General Overseer, Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo; Inspector-General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu; former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Assistant General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Johnson Odesola, Senator Ganiyu Solomon and retired DIG Babatunde Ogunyanwo, would assemble in a time like this, to honour an individual. The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone II, Ahmed Iliyasu; Commissioners of Police in charge of Ondo (Bolaji Salami), Ogun (Edward Ajogun), Oyo (Joe Enwonwu), Edo (Johnson Kokumo), Lagos (Hakeem Odumosu) and Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, CP Olasupo Ajani, among others too numerous to mention, also witnessed the event. That Oyebade could pull such quality crowd attests to his simplicity and humility.

He had served in various capacities, including as Principal Staff Officer (PSO 2) to then IGP Sunday Ehindero, who incidentally was the one that trained Oyebade and others at the same Police College in 1986. The retired IGP, just like all others who spoke at the ceremony had kind words about him: “Leye Oyebade took advantage of the flood and high tide to make a fortune and career in the police force. In his career in the Nigeria Police Force, he held sensitive posts, including my PSO 2 when I was IG in 2005.

“He was DCP State CID, Panti, Lagos; AIG in charge of Zone 11, comprising Ondo, Oyo, and Osun States; finally as DIG in charge of Research and Planning, Leye Oyebade took advantage of the current when it was useful, and made a successful career in the police force.”

Perhaps one of the things that sustained him in the force, apart from the grace of God, was the fact that he did not gate-crash into the job. He became a policeman because of his passion for the job. Indeed, he had an offer as graduate lecturer (which he jettisoned) before the police job came. “My enlistment in the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police along with 106 other colleagues began here on February 1, 1986. I was 26 years old, young, energetic and full of dreams, aspirations and high hopes…After bagging an Honours degree in Sociology from the foremost University of Lagos, my mind was made up that the police is the right place to deploy my knowledge, and, with conviction and passion, I joined one of the best police, if not the best police force in Africa”, he said enthusiastically at the ceremony.

Permit me to use this opportunity to pay tribute to another police-officer friend, Commissioner of Police Sola Okediji. Sola and I met at Osogbo, Osun State, in the mid-80s (I guess when I was doing my vacation job in the town). He later joined the police force after graduation, while I started my long anticipated career in journalism. We were in touch for some time but later lost contact. I always asked about how he was faring from Oyebade. It was in the course of doing that last week that he told me that Sola died around July of COVID-19. Some people have always asked me if I ever knew anyone that was killed by the virus. Sadly, I tell them today that the virus had killed a friend in need. So, those still doubting that COVID-19 is real must beware. May Sola’s gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

I congratulate ‘Leye, his loving wife ‘Bimpe, as well as their children. Of course this piece cannot be complete without mentioning the retired DIG’s mother, Mrs Yinka Oyebade and his father, Elder Oyebade, retired Vice Principal, Nigeria Model High School, Idi oro, Lagos. His passion for education made him establish his own school, (LADASO Nursery and Primary School, Abule-Egba, Lagos).

Evidently, ‘Leye is already having a cool retirement. He was attending to one of his grandchildren on Friday when we spoke. If his children could not get the best of his time due to the exigency of the police job, at least his grandchildren can. And one of them was not ready to let the opportunity of grandpa’s retirement slip by without getting the requisite attention expected from such retirees.

PERHAPS the best way to look at the outgoing year is to imagine someone walking the streets of any part of the country with face mask this time last year, or even up till March, this year. There is no doubt that many people would be looking at such person as requiring a psychiatrist’s attention. Even nearby dogs would bark incessantly to draw attention to the strange occurrence. But then, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) came and changed all that. Around March, wearing of face masks became compulsory and it was whoever was not wearing it that would not only be treated as a deviant but also dealt with as a law breaker.

Such is the profound effect of this pandemic which was not foreseen, or if it was foretold, it definitely did not gain the requisite traction. It creeped in like the scriptural thief in the night and has since altered the way we do several things. Things like regular washing of the hands with soap and water, applying sanitisers, maintenance of a reasonable social distance, etc. soon became the global creed.

Today, we do most things virtually. It was as if the White Man foresaw that a time such as this was coming. Hence, he invented Zoom and other virtual channels. I have attended some funerals virtually, this is aside official meetings that we now conduct online. It is the same in many places and this may be with us until such a time that we would have been able to keep COVID-19 at bay.

I must confess that I started out with the intention of making the main piece above as an addendum to what has now become the addendum, “2020: what a year indeed!”. The reason is simple; there is nothing that I or anyone would say about the outgoing year that has not been said before. Moreover, writing on most other national issues can only get one further depressed. Many will say Year 2020 should just pack and go with what they call “all its trials and tribulations”: the novel coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath; #EndSARS and all. If Year 2020 has been so tough for better governed countries, then we can only imagine its devastating consequences for our nation where, as they say, ‘fasting only jammed fasting’. That is to say, coronavirus is not the main cause of our own suffering; COVID-19 suffering only compounded the suffering in the land. That #EndSARS was so devastating was also the manifestation of bad governance because the police ought to have been provided the basic tools to fight riots.

To further confirm that, for us in Nigeria, things have been going progressively bad, we know how we celebrated this season five years ago. We can vividly recollect how we spent it four, three, two years ago. Even last year, we know how we celebrated it. And we know what things are like today.

I can say God has been kind to me at the personal level even this outgoing year; but that is not necessarily because of what government has done. Indeed, it is in spite of the government. I remain eternally grateful to my God that I chose to venerate as ‘God of March 22, 2020’. But for Him, I do not know what would have been the fate of my family today. Looks like I am speaking in tongue? Not to worry. Just join me to thank God for what He has been able to do for me this year while I look forward to a more rewarding 2021.

Happy new year in advance.