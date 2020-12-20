By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Federal government said Nigerians are to obtain their National Identity Numbers (NINs) at no cost as the exercise is free all over the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who made the announcement, said government would bear the cost of the exercise.

Dr Pantami said in a statement signed by his Technical Adviser, Dr Femi Adeluyi, that it was wrong for applicants to be asked to pay for the NIN registration.

The statement reads: “It has been brought to the attention of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami, that some applicants for the Digital Identity Number alleged that they are being asked to pay for the service.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government is bearing the cost of the registration process.

“As such, the Digital Identity Number is completely free for all Nigerians and legal residents with resident permits from the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The Digital Identity Number is the right of every citizen based on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Act 2007.

”Your sacrifice is appreciated. The Honourable Minister is working daily to ensure the conditions of service and welfare of the staff are favourable.”