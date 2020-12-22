Land resource in Lagos State is as important as oil wells elsewhere in the country. This has led to sharp practices by land grabbers, owners, speculators and even officials of government. But the Governor, Babajide Sanwo­Olu, said this would be history by January 2021 when electronic C of O will come into effect. OKWY IROEGBU-CHIKEZIE reports

Following reports of alleged sharp practices in property ownership and land approvals, the Lagos State Government will adopt digitalised Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in the first quarter of next year. This is just as the state government has received over 4,300 petitions on land grabbing. Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned land and property permit-approving agencies to live above board.

He made it clear that his administration would no longer tolerate officers engaging in sharp practices in issuing approvals.

Speaking at the maiden Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition with the theme: “Unearthing real opportunities in real estate, making Lagos a 21st century economy”, Sanwo-Olu stated that residents and real estate practitioners were complaining about turnaround time for permit approval.

He advised the Ministry of Physical Planning and agencies under it, such as the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), on the need to scale up and do better job in physical planning approvals. He said real estate sector had the capacity to redefine the GDP (GDP) of the state more so as it occupies only 0.3 per cent of the country

The plan, the governor said, was to further accelerate the process of getting approvals on land matters and create an enduring business-driven property development market in the State.

Sanwo-Olu: “We, as a government, have looked at ourselves and seen the need to do things differently. That is why we have to sit down with you, because one of the areas I know you have problems with us is not only in lands but also in physical planning. We need to do a better job of physical planning; we need to do a better job of LASBCA and we need to do a quicker turnaround in our lands department, as the people want to have a positive experience.

“We have started it, we have solution on this GIS for a while, and it’s a project we are desirous to live on. Once it kick-starts, what it means is that it’s one stop shop. With it, you will be able to get your governor’s consent, approval and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) on time, as well as all of the documentation for subsequent transaction.”

The governor noted that housing, real estate, property development are a critical sector and strong enabler that can help to transform the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state and by extension, the country.

He said: “I need to charge the real estate investors that; everybody needs not build in Sangotedo or Ibeju Lekki. Let us go to mainland and start regeneration of the assets in that part of Lagos. This way, we would be redistributing wealth and creating opportunities for our citizens.”

He also asked the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) that hosted the event not to compromise public data in her domain.

Earlier in her welcome address, Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Housing Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka appealed to real estate investors to collaborate with the state government to create a home ownership model that would help address the deficits observed in housing market in the state through the state Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative in providing mass housing for the people.

She said: “As a government determined to bridge the housing deficit in the state, we are aware that the role of government is not just the provision of houses alone, but also to create an enabling environment for the private sector working hand in hand with the government to a desired end.”

During the panel discussion with private practitioners, heads of relevant ministries and agencies, Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Bode Agoro, further stressed that the electronic C of O would come on stream by January 2021.

He said the government has recorded reduction from five days to a record two hours for electronic searching of land documents online. He added the banking system is also embedded in the land registry. He said: “We have a non verbal intervention from start to finish, dual security measure that cannot be hacked or cloned. Unfortunately, the state have more unregistered titles than registered ones as a result of people feeling that the process is cumbersome while some want to just register their titles until there is a transaction. The current administration is of the belief that a digital C of O will among other things reduce cost of transaction, travel time and will also enable the public to transact their businesses where ever they are in the world and we are determined to deliver on this.”

Commissioner for Housing, Morouf Akinderu­Fatai canvassed serious real estate investors who according to him, do not have imbalance in forex. He advised them to raise money internally instead of looking for foreign funding.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, said as part of efforts to promote the ease of doing business, the ministry enacted the State Property Protection Law in 2016.

Represented by a Director in the ministry, Mrs. KehindeTaiwo, Onigbanjo said the taskforce on land grabbing had received over 4300 petitions with over 2000 concluded in the one year and half of its operation.

Vice President, Mortgage Operations Trust, Adekunle Faleti, said insurance was a panacea for boosting home ownership in Lagos. He added that title insurance protects property owners from government revocation, mortgage banks and land speculators.