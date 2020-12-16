A former lawmaker representing Kogi-West senatorial district in the National

Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, yesterday tendered unreserved apology to former president Goodluck Jonathan for campaigning against him in the run-

up to the 2015 general elections.

Melaye made this apology to the former president at the public presentation of ‘Dear President Goodluck Jonathan’, a book by a journalist, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, in Abuja.

To the ex-lawmaker, his apology is borne out of what he described as the

state of the Nigerian nation, coupled with what the ex-President achieved

while in office.

“I Senator Dino Melaye, I want to say openly here that after many things that have happened and events that have unfolded in recent times, I want to say openly here that I am sorry.

“Having seen what he did as President and the sorry state of our country today, I want to publicly say ‘once I was blind, now I can see.’ President Goodluck Jonathan, I want to say that on behalf of all of us who shot blindly, we are sorry,” he said.