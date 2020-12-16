A former lawmaker representing Kogi-West senatorial district in the National
Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, yesterday tendered unreserved apology to former president Goodluck Jonathan for campaigning against him in the run-
up to the 2015 general elections.
Melaye made this apology to the former president at the public presentation of ‘Dear President Goodluck Jonathan’, a book by a journalist, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, in Abuja.
To the ex-lawmaker, his apology is borne out of what he described as the
state of the Nigerian nation, coupled with what the ex-President achieved
while in office.
“I Senator Dino Melaye, I want to say openly here that after many things that have happened and events that have unfolded in recent times, I want to say openly here that I am sorry.
“Having seen what he did as President and the sorry state of our country today, I want to publicly say ‘once I was blind, now I can see.’ President Goodluck Jonathan, I want to say that on behalf of all of us who shot blindly, we are sorry,” he said.
On his part, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who was also at the book launch commended the ex President for conceding defeat in the 2015 general elections. He also hailed Jonathan for his administration’s efforts in the Almajiri system of education in the north.
Jonathan also narrated how he was advised to sack Arunma Oteh as the director-general of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2012 to avoid trouble with the house of representatives.
He said some of his associates had suggested the removal of Oteh in order to appease the federal lawmakers whom Oteh had accused of corruption.
Oteh, who was at the helm of affairs at SEC from 2010 to 2015, had at the time alleged that the leadership of the house committee on capital market solicited N44 million bribe from SEC.
The allegation had ruffled feathers at the national assembly with Herman Hembe, then chairman of the committee, accusing her of offering him N30 million. It had also pitched the legislative arm against the executive.
