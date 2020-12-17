Dino Melaye, a former Nigerian senator, has urged Nigerians not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, which has killed thousands across the world and almost two thousand people in Nigeria.

In a viral video which has been shared on social media platforms including Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram, the former senator advised Nigerians and Africans “not to accept the use of any vaccine for now.”

Say no to Covid 19 Vaccine. pic.twitter.com/1eoRdvB45l — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) December 16, 2020

Mr Melaye insinuated that it is impossible to have secured a vaccine for the novel virus given that “other diseases like cancer, diabetes and HIV/AIDS still have no vaccines”.

“For 100 years now, we could not find a vaccine for cancer, for over 40 years we are yet to find a vaccine for HIV/AIDS, for over another 100 years research is still going on to find a vaccine for diabetes. How is it possible on earth is it possible that in one year, you find a vaccine for COVID-19?”

He claimed that some people who took “that vaccine”, died within three days; a claim not backed by facts as the few countries that have started administering the virus have yet to report such deaths. Countries such as the U.S. and the UK have began administering the virus.

“I am calling on African leaders not to allow Africans to be used as guinea pigs by developed nations for their satanic reasons,” he said in the video.

“We say no to the application of any vaccine in Africa. We call on the Minister of Health of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to immediately discontinue the interaction with those who want to give us vaccine.”

Mr Melaye, known for his theatrics, said the vaccines “were killers and the federal government will be held accountable if any vaccine is applied on Nigerians and has negative effects”.

The video, which was shared a day ago on Instagram by a popular gossip blog handle, Instablog, had at the time of this report received 189,908 views with 1,650 comments.

On Mr Melaye’s personal handle on Twitter, it had received about 56,000 views, 470 retweets, and about 1,000 comments.

Not the first

Mr Melaye follows the path of the controversial Houston-based African doctor, Stella Immanuel.

She has said the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna “are evil and are used to make blacks sterile in order to depopulate them” citing a certain TEDx talk by Bill Gates.

In a new video by Ms Immanuel where she condemned mRNA vaccines and in turn advocates DNA vaccines, she calls the pandemic a lie and “the processes of taking the vaccines as the mark of the beast”, in obvious reference to the return of the anti-Christ as narrated in the Bible.

The vaccine by Pfizer recently got a rapid approval from the FDA as the virus wrecks havoc across the world.

The WHO has assured the world of the safety of the vaccines, which have started being applied across the U.S.

‘Race to acquire vaccine’

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, has said efforts are ongoing to ensure the country receives some doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines in January 2021.

Canada, United Kingdom, United States, European Union, Chile, Australia, Israel, Hongkong, New Zealand, Japan among others have ordered doses of the vaccine to immunise their population.

According to a New York Times analysis, “While many poor nations may be able to vaccinate at most 20 per cent of their populations in 2021, some of the world’s richest countries have reserved enough doses to immunise their own multiple times over.”

“With no guarantee that any particular vaccine would come through, these countries hedged their bets on a number of candidates. But if all the doses they have claimed are delivered, the European Union could inoculate its residents twice, Britain and the United States could do so four times over, and Canada six times over, according to a New York Times analysis of data on vaccine contracts collected by Duke University, Unicef and Airfinity, a science analytics company.”