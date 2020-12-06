A screen grab of Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commiserated with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, over the loss of some police personnel that drowned while escorting voting materials during the December 5 senatorial bye-election in the state.

The boat conveying the policemen capsized on its way to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor alsoo condoled with the families of the deceased policemen, adding that their sudden demise while on national duty was very painful.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, he prayed to God to give the IGP and the families of the policemen the strength to bear the great loss.

On the smooth conduct of the election, Governor Diri commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for process put in place for the exercise.

The governor, who voted at his hometown in Sampou Ward 7 Unit 4 accompanied by his wife, Gloria Diri, said INEC’s decision of having accreditation and voting simultaneously saved time and energy.

“The process was faster and even smoother. The card reader identified me as soon as my voter’s card was slotted in,” he said.

“So I can describe the process as smooth, fast and peaceful. Certainly, the simultaneous accreditation and voting enhanced the process rather than waiting for hours before coming back to vote. I think this decision of taking them at the same time is far better than what we used to do.”

Reacting to the alleged hijacking of election materials in Agbere community in Sagbama Ward One, Senator Diri described the act as the handiwork of mischief-makers bent on discrediting the electoral process.

The governor called on Bayelsa people not to give a negative image of the state, saying that it is a state with people of integrity that work hard to earn a living.

To Diri, he is optimistic that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would clinch victory judging by the pedigree and capacity of its candidates for the Bayelsa West and Central senatorial districts.

He further described the National Assembly as a place for serious-minded persons and not for jokers.

“We fielded quality candidates and you can see the difference between the PDP candidates and the others. The Senate is not a place for jokers. The Senate is not a place for school dropouts or people who were dismissed from service,” he added.