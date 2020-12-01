A grieving father has narrated how Boko Haram insurgents gruesomely slaughtered his two sons who were among the rice farmers in Zabarmari on Saturday.

The man identified as Mallam Abubakar Yunus, in his narration, said he was arrested along with his children, adding that they were slaughtered in his presence.

“People were working on their farms. At our site, the whole thing started at about 10.30 am when the Boko Haram fighters, armed with guns, came wearing army uniforms and surrounded us.

“They slaughtered my sons in my presence and one of them asked me who they were to me! I replied that they were my children. I am still in shock as to how people could be that heartless,” he said.

“Those killed were our future; they were the breadwinners. They were agile men killed in their prime; we will never recover from this because a whole generation was wiped away. They left us the elderly behind alongside their wives and vulnerable children,” another source told Daily Trust

It would be recalled that the farmers including women and children who were harvesting their rice in the fields around Zabarmari, just 25 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, were rounded up between 9 am and noon on Saturday.

Daily Trust further reports that the first set of people who were killed were reportedly held hostage at gunpoint and railroaded to an isolated area and slaughtered, one after the other. This number is separate from those killed in different locations around Zabarmari and adjoining localities.

Meanwhile, as the news of innocent farmers been slaughtered sent a rude shock, the House of Representatives raised and finalized a motion to summon President Muhammadu Buhari before the lawmakers to answer questions on the incessant killings going on around the country.

Also, in a newly released video, the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, claimed responsibility for the gruesome massacre, saying they slaughter about 78 farmers.

