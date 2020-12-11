There was a shake-up in the Lagos State security architecture yesterday as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Olatunji Disu, was directed to report to the Operations Department of the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He was immediately replaced by the chairman of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Other Special Offences, Saheed Egbeyemi.







The Commander of the Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT), SP Sola Jejeloye, has been upgraded to replace Egbeyemi as the Task Force Chairman, while SP Ibrahim Bakare has been appointed as the GMT Commander.







Disu succeeded in changing the face of the police unit with the codename ‘The Good Guys’. He had on Wednesday posted a message on his Facebook page, which many said might not be unconnected with the information that trickled in on Wednesday night.







“I’m thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength. Alhamdullilah Robi Allahmin. New frontiers,” he wrote.

